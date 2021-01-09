St. Thomas More Girls Win Battle Of Top Ranked Teams At Washington

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For now, at least, St. Thomas More can claim that they’re the top high school girl’s basketball team in the state of South Dakota.

The Cavaliers, ranked #1 in Class A, traveled in from Rapid City and handed AA’s top-ranked Washington Warriors their first loss of the season 65-60. SDSU-bound Haleigh Timmer scored 22 for STM while Louisville-bound Sydni Schetnan matched that number for the Warriors.

