Augie Men Swept In Mankato

Vikings fall 79-70
By Zach Borg
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 11:42 PM CST
MANKATO, MN (Dakota News Now) - The Augustana men’s basketball team jumped out to a seven-point lead in the opening minutes of Saturday’s contest at Minnesota State but hit a cold spell shooting before falling 79-70.

Adam Dykman scored a game-high 24 points, one shy of matching his career-high, while he was joined in double-figure scoring by Bennett Otto (14), Tyler Riemersma (14) and Isaac Fink (12). Otto’s 14 points are a career-high for the sophomore.

Augustana led 7-0 after four minutes of action after scoring on the game’s opening possession, a layup by Fink. Dykman then connected on an old-fashioned 3-point play while Riemersma scored a layup pushing the early 7-0 lead.

The Vikings (2-2, 0-2 NSIC) then led by seven points again with 8:42 remaining in the first half when Dykman scored a 3-point basket for a 15-8 advantage.

However, Minnesota State (3-1, 2-0 NSIC) turned its shooting woes around and grabbed its first lead of the game at 18-17 before entering intermission leading 32-29.

For much of the second half, it was a game for fans, as the two squads played hot potato with the lead with four lead changes and two ties.

The Mavericks were able to pull away slightly, opening an 11-point advantage with just 1:43 on the clock before stopping the Vikings’ comeback attempt with the final score settling at 79-70.

Augustana scored 24 second-chance points on 23 offensive rebounds and won the rebound battle 46-43. Riemersma and Dykman nearly had double-doubles, tallying nine and eight rebounds, respectively.

Malik Willingham led MSU with 20 points as the Mavericks shot 52 percent from the field. In contrast, Augustana shot 31 percent from the field.

The Vikings make their 2021 home debut Friday inside the Sanford Pentagon against Concordia-St. Paul. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m. while Augustana will again host the Golden Bears on Saturday at 3 p.m. Stay tuned to GoAugie.com for ticket information.

-RECAP COURTESY AU ATHLETICS, HIGHLIGHTS COURTESY KEYC

Sloan Shines But SDSU Wrestling Drops Two Duals
Jackrabbits host first home duals amidst COVID-19 pandemic on 1-10-21.
Augie women fall 87-82 in OT on 1-10-21
Augie women fall 87-82 in OT on 1-10-21
Returned to South Dakota for a pair of games this weekend
Mike Miller Embracing New Role As High School Head Coach