Augustana Women Take Thriller From Mankato

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Augustana women’s basketball team opened NSIC play at the Sanford Pentagon with a win over Minnesota State Saturday night. Three Vikings scored in double figures when the final buzzer sounded including a career-high 28 points from sophomore Lauren Sees in the 80-72 victory.

With the win, Augustana improves to 2-1 on the season and 1-0 in NSIC action. Minnesota State, the preseason NSIC favorites in the South Division, fall to 1-2 overall and 0-1 in the loop.

Trailing 9-7 nearing the midway point of the first quarter, junior Vishe’ Rabb checked into the game for her first appearance since Dec. 6, 2019. On her first play in the game, she tallied an and-one with a layup and made free throw to give the Viking the 10-9 lead with 5:44 left in the opening quarter.

After a physical back-and-forth battle, the first quarter ended with the two squads knotted at 22. In all, there were six lead changes and eight ties in the opening stanza.

The Vikings went on a 7-0 run to open the second quarter behind an Aislinn Duffy triple followed by a Hannah Mitby jumper and Jennifer Aadland fast-break layup.

The lead eventually stretched to eight points when Janelle Shiffler scored on a jumper with 4:58 on the clock and a 34-28 Vikings’ lead.

Following a pair of Sees free throws, the Vikings entered the half leading 42-35.

Augustana saw its lead shrink in the third quarter but after a line change, saw some offense beginning with a jumper from Camryn Hay to push the Vikings’ lead back to four points at 48-44 with just under five minutes on the clock.

However, the Mavericks would take the lead with under three minutes remaining in the quarter from a 3-pointer by Rylee Menster. Sees answered the call with a 3-pointer of her own the next possession to give Augustana the 53-51 advantage.

Augustana entered the final quarter leading the Mavericks by one at 56-55.

The Mavericks ran out to a six-point lead in the fourth quarter before a timely timeout from head coach Dave Krauth turned the tables and saw the Vikings go on a 7-0 run to regain the lead. It was a Duffy layup with 5:31 on the clock that gave Augustana a 67-66 lead and the momentum.

After a Minnesota State basket, the Vikings ran a 7-0 run to push the lead to 74-68, to push an overall 14-2 run and seize all momentum in the contest with 2:30 remaining.

As the final seconds ticked away, the Vikings converted on 6-of-8 free throws to preserve the 80-72 victory.

Sees tallied her 28 points on 8-of-19 shooting and hit eight free throws. Duffy was a very efficient 6-of-7 from the field for her 16 points while Van Veldhuizen dished five assists along with her 11 points.

The Mavericks were led by Tayla Stuttley who finished with 18 points and 9 rebounds. Minnesota State was selected as the NSIC South Division preseason favorite.

Under the NSIC scheduling format for 2021, the Vikings and Mavericks face each other again Sunday with tip-off slated for 4 p.m. inside the Sanford Pentagon.

