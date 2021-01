SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Coach Mike Miller is now 2-0 in his native state.

One night after his Houston (TN) Mustangs to a 93-44 victory at the Corn Palace in Mitchell, Miller’s Mustangs ran past Brandon Valley 84-59 on Saturday afternoon at the Sanford Pentagon.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.