Coyote Women Hop Past Kangaroos

KANSAS CITY, MO (Dakota News Now) - Three Coyotes reached double-figures as South Dakota defeated Kansas City 80-53 on Saturday afternoon inside the Swinney Center. South Dakota (8-3, 4-0 Summit) won its 22nd consecutive game in league play dating back to the 2018-19 season. The Coyotes are 7-0 when scoring 80 or more points this season.

“Our resiliency and ability to finish plays was tested throughout the game and our ability to get to the line and clear the boards ended up being the difference in today’s game,” said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. “We now have an opportunity to turn our focus to the start of the second semester and we are excited to welcome our students back to Vermillion for classes on Monday!”

Senior guard Chloe Lamb recorded her 10th career 20-point game with a game-high 22 points. She made 8-of-14 from the field. Seven of her 10 career 20-point games have come on the road. Freshman guard Maddie Krull scored a career-best 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the floor.

Senior guard Liv Korngable added 15 points, grabbed six boards and dished out a game-high four assists. Kansas City (4-5, 1-2 Summit) was led by Ravon Nero’s 12 points off the bench, with nine coming in the final frame. She was the only Roo to reach double-figures in the two-game series. Paige Bradford and Jada Mickens each had nine today. South Dakota outrebounded Kansas City 37-27 behind senior Hannah Sjerven’s impressive 14-rebound effort. Sjerven added nine points in the game, ending her 14-game streak of reaching double-figures. Sophomore Jeniah Ugofsky also neared double-double status with eight points and a career-best nine boards. The duo combined for seven of USD’s 11 offensive rebounds. Coming off yesterday’s 58-point victory, the Coyotes wasted little time jumping out to a 10-0 lead. Lamb scored seven of those points and assisted on Korngable’s three. The physicality of the game turned the rest of the first quarter and much of the second into a free-throw competition. The two squads combined for 29 trips to the line in the first half and 46 for the game. A 10-2 run out of the break separate the Coyotes to a 44-24 lead in the game. Lamb splashed in an open triple at the end of the third quarter to make it a 25-point game.

The Coyotes added the first two made buckets of the fourth quarter for their largest lead of the day at 65-36. Kansas City’s largest run of the game was six straight points midway through the fourth quarter as Nero sank four free throws. Nero made 7-of-8 from the line during the frame. South Dakota dribbled it out to win 80-53 in game two. South Dakota made 29-of-53 (49.1 percent) from the field. Kansas City shot 17-of-52 (32.7 percent) from the floor for the game. The Coyotes enter a bye week, returning to action on Jan. 22 at Western Illinois in Macomb.

