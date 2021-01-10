Fundraiser for teacher battling cancer for the second time

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Today members of the Sioux Falls community gathered at Shenanigans Sports Bar and Grill to support one teacher and her fight with cancer.

Randi Van Der Sloot, a teacher at Roosevelt High School, found out last month she had cancer.

This sadly is not the first time she has had cancer, having beaten cancer once in 2015.

But she knows in her new fight with cancer – she is not alone.

“A ton of people in our lives have come together to do a fundraiser for us as we go on our journey right now to help raise fund for our medical bills,” said Randi Van Der Sloot,

The friends and family that have helped put this event on are called Randi’s warriors. A group originally made to just let the Van Der Sloots have a space to let people in the loop on to what was happening, but they found it has done so much more.

“We really look at our faith and all the people in our lives have a strong faith and it’s just something that we can post on their what’s going on it gives them something to help focus their prayers for us on and that’s been a big competent for us and it’s kind of just grown from that,” Marty Van Der Sloot, Randi’s husband.

At this fundraiser, was many baskets donated to auction from local people and businesses.

Along with a raffle and unlimited drinks.

Also, 10 percent of sales made from shenanigans while the fundraiser was happening went to the Van Der Sloot’s. Who are more than thankful for the support they have seen this past month.

“We just really want to thank everybody that has participated, whether they are donating things, whether they have helped set up, whether they volunteered their time, whether their making a bid or just helping us in any way we just can’t, thank you isn’t enough,” said Randi.

For those looking to keep up to date on, Randi’s battle with cancer or find ways to support her, go to Randi’s Warriors on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.