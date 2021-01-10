Host Brandon Valley Wins Dan Pansch Invitational
Win team title by ten over defending State Champion Rapid City Stevens
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 11:57 PM CST
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brandon Valley Lynx wrestlers hosted and won the Dan Pansch Invitational on Saturday afternoon, edging the defending state champion Rapid City Stevens by ten points.
Click on the video viewer for highlights! Team and individual results are listed below:
DAN PANSCH INVITATIONAL
TEAM STANDINGS
1. Brandon Valley 235.0
2. Rapid City Stevens 225.0
3. Tea 160.5
4. Huron 115.0
5. Vermillion 93.5
6. Sioux Falls O`Gorman 93.0
7. Dell Rapids 81.0
8. Sioux Falls Roosevelt 51.0
9. Yankton 23.0
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Hayden Schroeder of Vermillion
- 2nd Place - Zander Nielsen of Brandon Valley
- 3rd Place - Evan Eckholm of Rapid City Stevens
- 4th Place - Holden Hight of Sioux Falls O`Gorman
- 5th Place - Jackson Tschetter of Tea
- 6th Place - Hayden McGuire of Brandon Valley
1st Place Match
- Hayden Schroeder (Vermillion) 15-0, Fr. over Zander Nielsen (Brandon Valley) 14-3, 7th. (Dec 9-3)
3rd Place Match
- Evan Eckholm (Rapid City Stevens) 10-6, So. over Holden Hight (Sioux Falls O`Gorman) 4-11, 8th. (Fall 2:24)
5th Place Match
- Jackson Tschetter (Tea) 14-10, Fr. over Hayden McGuire (Brandon Valley) 1-5, 8th. (Fall 2:41)
113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Quincy Hulverson of Tea
- 2nd Place - Jack Schoenhard of Rapid City Stevens
- 3rd Place - Andrew Weiland of Dell Rapids
- 4th Place - Dylan Sloan of Yankton
- 5th Place - Michael Roob of Vermillion
- 6th Place - Sam Davis of Brandon Valley
1st Place Match
- Quincy Hulverson (Tea) 19-0, Jr. over Jack Schoenhard (Rapid City Stevens) 16-1, Jr. (Dec 5-4)
3rd Place Match
- Andrew Weiland (Dell Rapids) 11-6, Sr. over Dylan Sloan (Yankton) 11-8, Fr. (Fall 1:35)
5th Place Match
- Michael Roob (Vermillion) 13-4, 8th. over Sam Davis (Brandon Valley) 10-9, Fr. (Dec 5-2)
120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Logan Graf of Rapid City Stevens
- 2nd Place - Jordon Oehme of Brandon Valley
- 3rd Place - Maddix Slykhuis of Tea
- 4th Place - Moses Gross of Huron
- 5th Place - Keenan Sheridan of Sioux Falls O`Gorman
- 6th Place - Connor Peterson of Vermillion
1st Place Match
- Logan Graf (Rapid City Stevens) 16-0, Jr. over Jordon Oehme (Brandon Valley) 11-2, So. (MD 13-4)
3rd Place Match
- Maddix Slykhuis (Tea) 14-3, So. over Moses Gross (Huron) 13-5, 8th. (Dec 7-1)
5th Place Match
- Keenan Sheridan (Sioux Falls O`Gorman) 12-7, 8th. over Connor Peterson (Vermillion) 7-9, 8th. (Dec 5-0)
126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Trason Oehme of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place - Wyatt Stuntebeck of Tea
- 3rd Place - Carson Roach of Dell Rapids
- 4th Place - Caleb Richter of Rapid City Stevens
- 5th Place - Will Radke of Huron
- 6th Place - Hunter Lavin of Vermillion
1st Place Match
- Trason Oehme (Brandon Valley) 10-0, So. over Wyatt Stuntebeck (Tea) 19-1, So. (MD 14-0)
3rd Place Match
- Carson Roach (Dell Rapids) 6-2, Fr. over Caleb Richter (Rapid City Stevens) 8-6, Fr. (MD 11-3)
5th Place Match
- Will Radke (Huron) 8-9, Jr. over Hunter Lavin (Vermillion) 3-12, Sr. (Dec 7-2)
132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Jacob Vogel of Dell Rapids
- 2nd Place - Alex Mentzer of Brandon Valley
- 3rd Place - Connor Eimers of Tea
- 4th Place - Jacob McCormick of Rapid City Stevens
- 5th Place - Jeran Sammons of Huron
- 6th Place - Josh Brunz of Sioux Falls O`Gorman
1st Place Match
- Jacob Vogel (Dell Rapids) 11-2, Sr. over Alex Mentzer (Brandon Valley) 18-2, So. (Dec 6-0)
3rd Place Match
- Connor Eimers (Tea) 16-2, Jr. over Jacob McCormick (Rapid City Stevens) 12-8, Jr. (Dec 9-7)
5th Place Match
- Jeran Sammons (Huron) 10-8, Jr. over Josh Brunz (Sioux Falls O`Gorman) 9-9, Sr. (M. For.)
138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Beau Beavers of Sioux Falls O`Gorman
- 2nd Place - Corter Doney of Rapid City Stevens
- 3rd Place - Elijah Leonhardt of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
- 4th Place - Sam Werdel of Tea
- 5th Place - Hunter Nelson of Dell Rapids
- 6th Place - Jesse Johnson of Brandon Valley
1st Place Match
- Beau Beavers (Sioux Falls O`Gorman) 16-1, Sr. over Corter Doney (Rapid City Stevens) 4-3, So. (TF-1.5 3:24 (15-0))
3rd Place Match
- Elijah Leonhardt (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 14-4, Sr. over Sam Werdel (Tea) 13-11, 8th. (MD 17-5)
5th Place Match
- Hunter Nelson (Dell Rapids) 3-5, Jr. over Jesse Johnson (Brandon Valley) 6-14, So. (MD 12-0)
145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Daniel Momotic of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
- 2nd Place - Nate Sprenkle of Sioux Falls O`Gorman
- 3rd Place - Kaiser Ruth of Huron
- 4th Place - Jonah Hunter of Tea
- 5th Place - Bryan Roselles of Rapid City Stevens
- 6th Place - Gavin Chapman of Brandon Valley
1st Place Match
- Daniel Momotic (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 6-3, Sr. over Nate Sprenkle (Sioux Falls O`Gorman) 7-4, Sr. (Inj. 2:23)
3rd Place Match
- Kaiser Ruth (Huron) 8-2, Sr. over Jonah Hunter (Tea) 7-16, Fr. (Fall 0:48)
5th Place Match
- Bryan Roselles (Rapid City Stevens) 13-6, Jr. over Gavin Chapman (Brandon Valley) 11-7, Fr. (M. For.)
152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Riley Benson of Rapid City Stevens
- 2nd Place - Carson Holt of Sioux Falls O`Gorman
- 3rd Place - Caleb Emerson of Vermillion
- 4th Place - Kaden Duffy of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
- 5th Place - Greyson Bortnem of Brandon Valley
1st Place Match
- Riley Benson (Rapid City Stevens) 10-1, Jr. over Carson Holt (Sioux Falls O`Gorman) 11-6, Jr. (TF-1.5 5:03 (16-1))
3rd Place Match
- Caleb Emerson (Vermillion) 11-5, Jr. over Kaden Duffy (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 7-10, Jr. (Dec 7-4)
5th Place Match
- Greyson Bortnem (Brandon Valley) 2-4, Fr. over () , . (Bye)
160
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Isaac Klinkhammer of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place - Weston Mason of Dell Rapids
- 3rd Place - Lucas Hofer of Huron
- 4th Place - Tyson Hage of Vermillion
- 5th Place - Sabren Bortnem of Brandon Valley
- 6th Place - Caleb Kenable of Sioux Falls O`Gorman
1st Place Match
- Isaac Klinkhammer (Brandon Valley) 8-0, Sr. over Weston Mason (Dell Rapids) 13-4, So. (Fall 0:20)
3rd Place Match
- Lucas Hofer (Huron) 11-3, Sr. over Tyson Hage (Vermillion) 9-6, Sr. (Dec 5-3)
5th Place Match
- Sabren Bortnem (Brandon Valley) 6-10, Sr. over Caleb Kenable (Sioux Falls O`Gorman) 6-9, Jr. (Fall 3:50)
170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Lucas Slack of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place - Jack Kratz of Vermillion
- 3rd Place - Tanner VanScoy of Rapid City Stevens
- 4th Place - Matthew Schwebach of Tea
- 5th Place - DelVoun Spears-Witte of Brandon Valley
- 6th Place - Forfeit Forfeit of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
1st Place Match
- Lucas Slack (Brandon Valley) 18-0, So. over Jack Kratz (Vermillion) 11-2, Jr. (Dec 3-1)
3rd Place Match
- Tanner VanScoy (Rapid City Stevens) 7-4, So. over Matthew Schwebach (Tea) 18-6, So. (Fall 2:55)
5th Place Match
- DelVoun Spears-Witte (Brandon Valley) 1-2, Fr. over Forfeit Forfeit (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 3-7, So. (For.)
182
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Tyson Lien of Huron
- 2nd Place - Dominic Tucker of Brandon Valley
- 3rd Place - Jayden Alexander of Rapid City Stevens
- 4th Place - Preston Eimers of Tea
- 5th Place - Josh Solorio of Brandon Valley
- 6th Place - Ethan Kerkhove of Vermillion
1st Place Match
- Tyson Lien (Huron) 16-0, Sr. over Dominic Tucker (Brandon Valley) 7-2, Jr. (Fall 3:59)
3rd Place Match
- Jayden Alexander (Rapid City Stevens) 8-10, Sr. over Preston Eimers (Tea) 16-7, Jr. (SV-1 5-3)
5th Place Match
- Josh Solorio (Brandon Valley) 3-8, Jr. over Ethan Kerkhove (Vermillion) 0-7, Fr. (Fall 3:38)
195
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Ryan Brink of Rapid City Stevens
- 2nd Place - Luke Wickersham of Brandon Valley
- 3rd Place - Isaac Johnson of Tea
- 4th Place - Forfeit Forfeit of Brandon Valley
1st Place Match
- Ryan Brink (Rapid City Stevens) 11-1, Sr. over Luke Wickersham (Brandon Valley) 12-2, Sr. (Fall 2:51)
3rd Place Match
- Isaac Johnson (Tea) 9-6, Jr. over Forfeit Forfeit (Brandon Valley) 0-2, Fr. (For.)
5th Place Match
- () , . over () , . (Bye)
220
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Owen Warren of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place - Tristan Cardona of Huron
- 3rd Place - Eli Huot of Rapid City Stevens
- 4th Place - Zavier Leonard of Yankton
- 5th Place - Griffen Schnider of Tea
- 6th Place - Will Peterson of Sioux Falls O`Gorman
1st Place Match
- Owen Warren (Brandon Valley) 18-2, Jr. over Tristan Cardona (Huron) 10-4, Sr. (Dec 3-0)
3rd Place Match
- Eli Huot (Rapid City Stevens) 11-7, Sr. over Zavier Leonard (Yankton) 13-7, Sr. (Dec 2-1)
5th Place Match
- Griffen Schnider (Tea) 13-9, So. over Will Peterson (Sioux Falls O`Gorman) 4-12, Jr. (Fall 1:48)
285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Navarro Schunke of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place - Sebastian Cardona of Huron
- 3rd Place - Zach Brady of Vermillion
- 4th Place - Colton Lauan of Rapid City Stevens
- 5th Place - Cayden Reiniger of Tea
- 6th Place - Zach Carlson of Sioux Falls O`Gorman
1st Place Match
- Navarro Schunke (Brandon Valley) 19-0, Fr. over Sebastian Cardona (Huron) 13-3, Sr. (MD 13-0)
3rd Place Match
- Zach Brady (Vermillion) 14-3, Jr. over Colton Lauan (Rapid City Stevens) 7-4, Jr. (Fall 2:55)
5th Place Match
- Cayden Reiniger (Tea) 17-7, Sr. over Zach Carlson (Sioux Falls O`Gorman) 2-14, Jr. (Fall 1:43)
