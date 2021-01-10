Host Brandon Valley Wins Dan Pansch Invitational

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brandon Valley Lynx wrestlers hosted and won the Dan Pansch Invitational on Saturday afternoon, edging the defending state champion Rapid City Stevens by ten points.

Click on the video viewer for highlights! Team and individual results are listed below:

DAN PANSCH INVITATIONAL

TEAM STANDINGS

1. Brandon Valley 235.0

2. Rapid City Stevens 225.0

3. Tea 160.5

4. Huron 115.0

5. Vermillion 93.5

6. Sioux Falls O`Gorman 93.0

7. Dell Rapids 81.0

8. Sioux Falls Roosevelt 51.0

9. Yankton 23.0

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Hayden Schroeder of Vermillion

2nd Place - Zander Nielsen of Brandon Valley

3rd Place - Evan Eckholm of Rapid City Stevens

4th Place - Holden Hight of Sioux Falls O`Gorman

5th Place - Jackson Tschetter of Tea

6th Place - Hayden McGuire of Brandon Valley

1st Place Match

Hayden Schroeder (Vermillion) 15-0, Fr. over Zander Nielsen (Brandon Valley) 14-3, 7th. (Dec 9-3)

3rd Place Match

Evan Eckholm (Rapid City Stevens) 10-6, So. over Holden Hight (Sioux Falls O`Gorman) 4-11, 8th. (Fall 2:24)

5th Place Match

Jackson Tschetter (Tea) 14-10, Fr. over Hayden McGuire (Brandon Valley) 1-5, 8th. (Fall 2:41)

113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Quincy Hulverson of Tea

2nd Place - Jack Schoenhard of Rapid City Stevens

3rd Place - Andrew Weiland of Dell Rapids

4th Place - Dylan Sloan of Yankton

5th Place - Michael Roob of Vermillion

6th Place - Sam Davis of Brandon Valley

1st Place Match

Quincy Hulverson (Tea) 19-0, Jr. over Jack Schoenhard (Rapid City Stevens) 16-1, Jr. (Dec 5-4)

3rd Place Match

Andrew Weiland (Dell Rapids) 11-6, Sr. over Dylan Sloan (Yankton) 11-8, Fr. (Fall 1:35)

5th Place Match

Michael Roob (Vermillion) 13-4, 8th. over Sam Davis (Brandon Valley) 10-9, Fr. (Dec 5-2)

120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Logan Graf of Rapid City Stevens

2nd Place - Jordon Oehme of Brandon Valley

3rd Place - Maddix Slykhuis of Tea

4th Place - Moses Gross of Huron

5th Place - Keenan Sheridan of Sioux Falls O`Gorman

6th Place - Connor Peterson of Vermillion

1st Place Match

Logan Graf (Rapid City Stevens) 16-0, Jr. over Jordon Oehme (Brandon Valley) 11-2, So. (MD 13-4)

3rd Place Match

Maddix Slykhuis (Tea) 14-3, So. over Moses Gross (Huron) 13-5, 8th. (Dec 7-1)

5th Place Match

Keenan Sheridan (Sioux Falls O`Gorman) 12-7, 8th. over Connor Peterson (Vermillion) 7-9, 8th. (Dec 5-0)

126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Trason Oehme of Brandon Valley

2nd Place - Wyatt Stuntebeck of Tea

3rd Place - Carson Roach of Dell Rapids

4th Place - Caleb Richter of Rapid City Stevens

5th Place - Will Radke of Huron

6th Place - Hunter Lavin of Vermillion

1st Place Match

Trason Oehme (Brandon Valley) 10-0, So. over Wyatt Stuntebeck (Tea) 19-1, So. (MD 14-0)

3rd Place Match

Carson Roach (Dell Rapids) 6-2, Fr. over Caleb Richter (Rapid City Stevens) 8-6, Fr. (MD 11-3)

5th Place Match

Will Radke (Huron) 8-9, Jr. over Hunter Lavin (Vermillion) 3-12, Sr. (Dec 7-2)

132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jacob Vogel of Dell Rapids

2nd Place - Alex Mentzer of Brandon Valley

3rd Place - Connor Eimers of Tea

4th Place - Jacob McCormick of Rapid City Stevens

5th Place - Jeran Sammons of Huron

6th Place - Josh Brunz of Sioux Falls O`Gorman

1st Place Match

Jacob Vogel (Dell Rapids) 11-2, Sr. over Alex Mentzer (Brandon Valley) 18-2, So. (Dec 6-0)

3rd Place Match

Connor Eimers (Tea) 16-2, Jr. over Jacob McCormick (Rapid City Stevens) 12-8, Jr. (Dec 9-7)

5th Place Match

Jeran Sammons (Huron) 10-8, Jr. over Josh Brunz (Sioux Falls O`Gorman) 9-9, Sr. (M. For.)

138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Beau Beavers of Sioux Falls O`Gorman

2nd Place - Corter Doney of Rapid City Stevens

3rd Place - Elijah Leonhardt of Sioux Falls Roosevelt

4th Place - Sam Werdel of Tea

5th Place - Hunter Nelson of Dell Rapids

6th Place - Jesse Johnson of Brandon Valley

1st Place Match

Beau Beavers (Sioux Falls O`Gorman) 16-1, Sr. over Corter Doney (Rapid City Stevens) 4-3, So. (TF-1.5 3:24 (15-0))

3rd Place Match

Elijah Leonhardt (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 14-4, Sr. over Sam Werdel (Tea) 13-11, 8th. (MD 17-5)

5th Place Match

Hunter Nelson (Dell Rapids) 3-5, Jr. over Jesse Johnson (Brandon Valley) 6-14, So. (MD 12-0)

145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Daniel Momotic of Sioux Falls Roosevelt

2nd Place - Nate Sprenkle of Sioux Falls O`Gorman

3rd Place - Kaiser Ruth of Huron

4th Place - Jonah Hunter of Tea

5th Place - Bryan Roselles of Rapid City Stevens

6th Place - Gavin Chapman of Brandon Valley

1st Place Match

Daniel Momotic (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 6-3, Sr. over Nate Sprenkle (Sioux Falls O`Gorman) 7-4, Sr. (Inj. 2:23)

3rd Place Match

Kaiser Ruth (Huron) 8-2, Sr. over Jonah Hunter (Tea) 7-16, Fr. (Fall 0:48)

5th Place Match

Bryan Roselles (Rapid City Stevens) 13-6, Jr. over Gavin Chapman (Brandon Valley) 11-7, Fr. (M. For.)

152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Riley Benson of Rapid City Stevens

2nd Place - Carson Holt of Sioux Falls O`Gorman

3rd Place - Caleb Emerson of Vermillion

4th Place - Kaden Duffy of Sioux Falls Roosevelt

5th Place - Greyson Bortnem of Brandon Valley

1st Place Match

Riley Benson (Rapid City Stevens) 10-1, Jr. over Carson Holt (Sioux Falls O`Gorman) 11-6, Jr. (TF-1.5 5:03 (16-1))

3rd Place Match

Caleb Emerson (Vermillion) 11-5, Jr. over Kaden Duffy (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 7-10, Jr. (Dec 7-4)

5th Place Match

Greyson Bortnem (Brandon Valley) 2-4, Fr. over () , . (Bye)

160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Isaac Klinkhammer of Brandon Valley

2nd Place - Weston Mason of Dell Rapids

3rd Place - Lucas Hofer of Huron

4th Place - Tyson Hage of Vermillion

5th Place - Sabren Bortnem of Brandon Valley

6th Place - Caleb Kenable of Sioux Falls O`Gorman

1st Place Match

Isaac Klinkhammer (Brandon Valley) 8-0, Sr. over Weston Mason (Dell Rapids) 13-4, So. (Fall 0:20)

3rd Place Match

Lucas Hofer (Huron) 11-3, Sr. over Tyson Hage (Vermillion) 9-6, Sr. (Dec 5-3)

5th Place Match

Sabren Bortnem (Brandon Valley) 6-10, Sr. over Caleb Kenable (Sioux Falls O`Gorman) 6-9, Jr. (Fall 3:50)

170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Lucas Slack of Brandon Valley

2nd Place - Jack Kratz of Vermillion

3rd Place - Tanner VanScoy of Rapid City Stevens

4th Place - Matthew Schwebach of Tea

5th Place - DelVoun Spears-Witte of Brandon Valley

6th Place - Forfeit Forfeit of Sioux Falls Roosevelt

1st Place Match

Lucas Slack (Brandon Valley) 18-0, So. over Jack Kratz (Vermillion) 11-2, Jr. (Dec 3-1)

3rd Place Match

Tanner VanScoy (Rapid City Stevens) 7-4, So. over Matthew Schwebach (Tea) 18-6, So. (Fall 2:55)

5th Place Match

DelVoun Spears-Witte (Brandon Valley) 1-2, Fr. over Forfeit Forfeit (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 3-7, So. (For.)

182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Tyson Lien of Huron

2nd Place - Dominic Tucker of Brandon Valley

3rd Place - Jayden Alexander of Rapid City Stevens

4th Place - Preston Eimers of Tea

5th Place - Josh Solorio of Brandon Valley

6th Place - Ethan Kerkhove of Vermillion

1st Place Match

Tyson Lien (Huron) 16-0, Sr. over Dominic Tucker (Brandon Valley) 7-2, Jr. (Fall 3:59)

3rd Place Match

Jayden Alexander (Rapid City Stevens) 8-10, Sr. over Preston Eimers (Tea) 16-7, Jr. (SV-1 5-3)

5th Place Match

Josh Solorio (Brandon Valley) 3-8, Jr. over Ethan Kerkhove (Vermillion) 0-7, Fr. (Fall 3:38)

195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Ryan Brink of Rapid City Stevens

2nd Place - Luke Wickersham of Brandon Valley

3rd Place - Isaac Johnson of Tea

4th Place - Forfeit Forfeit of Brandon Valley

1st Place Match

Ryan Brink (Rapid City Stevens) 11-1, Sr. over Luke Wickersham (Brandon Valley) 12-2, Sr. (Fall 2:51)

3rd Place Match

Isaac Johnson (Tea) 9-6, Jr. over Forfeit Forfeit (Brandon Valley) 0-2, Fr. (For.)

5th Place Match

() , . over () , . (Bye)

220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Owen Warren of Brandon Valley

2nd Place - Tristan Cardona of Huron

3rd Place - Eli Huot of Rapid City Stevens

4th Place - Zavier Leonard of Yankton

5th Place - Griffen Schnider of Tea

6th Place - Will Peterson of Sioux Falls O`Gorman

1st Place Match

Owen Warren (Brandon Valley) 18-2, Jr. over Tristan Cardona (Huron) 10-4, Sr. (Dec 3-0)

3rd Place Match

Eli Huot (Rapid City Stevens) 11-7, Sr. over Zavier Leonard (Yankton) 13-7, Sr. (Dec 2-1)

5th Place Match

Griffen Schnider (Tea) 13-9, So. over Will Peterson (Sioux Falls O`Gorman) 4-12, Jr. (Fall 1:48)

285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Navarro Schunke of Brandon Valley

2nd Place - Sebastian Cardona of Huron

3rd Place - Zach Brady of Vermillion

4th Place - Colton Lauan of Rapid City Stevens

5th Place - Cayden Reiniger of Tea

6th Place - Zach Carlson of Sioux Falls O`Gorman

1st Place Match

Navarro Schunke (Brandon Valley) 19-0, Fr. over Sebastian Cardona (Huron) 13-3, Sr. (MD 13-0)

3rd Place Match

Zach Brady (Vermillion) 14-3, Jr. over Colton Lauan (Rapid City Stevens) 7-4, Jr. (Fall 2:55)

5th Place Match

Cayden Reiniger (Tea) 17-7, Sr. over Zach Carlson (Sioux Falls O`Gorman) 2-14, Jr. (Fall 1:43)

