Jackrabbit Basketball Teams Whip Western Illinois

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - WOMEN’S RECAP

South Dakota State women’s basketball won its sixth-consecutive game with an 87-66 victory over Western Illinois Saturday night at Frost Arena.

The Jacks, now 9-2 overall and 2-0 in Summit League action, shot 46.9 percent from the field, scored 30 points off turnovers and dished 22 assists. Defensively, the Jacks forced 25 turnovers.

Myah Selland scored a career-high 29 points, while finishing with her seventh-career double-double after grabbing 11 rebounds. Selland also dished a season-best six assists. Tylee Irwin scored 16 points and Tori Nelson scored 10 while recording five rebounds and a career-best six assists. Paiton Burckhard added 10 points and four rebounds.

“Well good win. Western Illinois played very well,” head coach Aaron Johnston said. “They just made threes. Their penetration, I thought, caused us some problems and we’ll have to continue to move forward with that but our team played well in this game. We were really efficient on offense, we took care of the ball, shot the ball well from the field. Myah was fantastic in this game. Boy, she made a lot of really key, important plays. She shot it well, made free throws and rebounded. Myah played fantastic this weekend but today she was really good and we needed her to make some of those plays so it was a good way for us to get going. Really pleased with the start to the conference and now we’ll take a little bit of time off to start getting ready for Omaha.”

The Jacks showed their balance throughout the opening quarter, starting the game on a 7-0 run and forcing a turnover on five of the first six Leatherneck possessions. State outscored the Leathernecks 9-4 in the final 6:41, allowing a season-low six points in a quarter to lead 16-6.

Western Illinois started the second quarter strong with an 8-2 run to cut the SDSU lead to 18-14 with eight minutes left in the half. Five consecutive points by Madysen Vlastuin extended the Jackrabbit lead to 12 at the 4:10 mark. Both teams went back and forth in the final 3:46 of the second as the Jacks held a 36-25 lead heading into the locker room.

State scored on five of its first six possessions of the second half to take a 47-34 lead with 6:35 remaining in the third. Eight unanswered points by Western Illinois trimmed the Jacks lead to 50-42 with just under two minutes remaining in the third, but the Jacks responded by outscoring Western Illinois 7-3 in the final 1:41 to take a 57-47 advantage.

Western Illinois opened the fourth with seven unanswered points to make it a one possession game at the 7:29 mark (59-56), but that was as close as the Leathernecks would get. The Jacks went on a 21-5 run over the next 4:25 to extend their lead to a game-high 20 with 2:40 to play. A Vlastuin layup with 52 seconds remaining capped off an impressive finish en route to an 87-66 victory for the Jacks.

Game Notes

South Dakota State improves to 28-2 all-time against Western Illinois, including nine-consecutive wins.

Selland finished with 20+ points for the third time in the last six games and the eighth time in her career. Additionally, she registered her seventh-career double-double and fifth of the season.

Selland is at 990 career points after today’s contest.

Vlastuin’s seven points is a career high.

Up Next South Dakota State travels to Omaha next Friday for its first road contest of league play. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. at Baxter Arena.

MEN’S RECAP

South Dakota State used a lethal combination of inside and outside shooting, defeating Western Illinois 92-63 Saturday night in Frost Arena.

The Jackrabbits (8-3, 2-0 Summit League) shot 53 percent overall, 31-of-58, and hit 11 of 21 3-pointers (52 percent) to claim their third win of the week.

Noah Freidel collected 25 points and tied his career high with eight rebounds to lead an SDSU offensive attack that saw five score in double figures.

“When we get stops and get that ball moving up the floor pretty quick, we can score at a pretty high level,” head coach Eric Henderson said. “I thought in the second half we were able to do that, get shots and secure first-shot rebounds, and then we were able to get out and go offensively.”

The game was tight early, as the teams exchanged the lead seven times along with seven ties, the final at 35-all in the final minute of the opening half.

Freidel broke the deadlock with a pair of free throws, then rolled in a straight-on triple to send the Jacks into the locker room with a 40-35 halftime lead.

It took the first seven minutes of the second half until State finally started to shake the Leathernecks. SDSU embarked on a 14-0 run, highlighted by six points from Douglas Wilson and five more from Freidel, to build a 64-45 edge with 9:52 to play.

A minute later, the Jacks started an 11-0 spurt, bookended by a pair of Baylor Scheierman jumpers that removed any doubt of the result.

Scheierman recorded his sixth double-double, 11 points and 11 rebounds. Wilson posted 14 points and six rebounds in 20 minutes, while David Wingett (15) and Alex Arians (11) also cracked double digits in the scoring column.

Tamell Pearson scored 13 points and Adam Anhold added 11 points and seven rebounds for Western Illinois (2-9, 0-4)

Notes

SDSU extended its home court win streak to 26 games and won its 30th straight conference home game.

Freidel (5) and Wingett (4) both made season highs for 3-pointers.

SDSU ended the game by making 14 of its last 15 field goal attempts.

Freidel scored all 25 points during his final 18 minutes, after not scoring in his first 11.

The Jacks are one of three undefeated teams in Summit League play

Up Next South Dakota State is scheduled to play at Omaha Jan. 15-16. Each game is slated for 7 p.m. at Baxter Arena in Omaha.

