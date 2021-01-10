One man dead after shooting in Mitchell

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One man is dead after a shooting Saturday night in Mitchell.

According to a news release, Mitchell police officers were called to an address in the 500 block of North Main Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man in the hallway of the building with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Police say the shooting took place at that location and witnesses said the shooting was not a random act. The victim knew the suspect.

Police say the shooting is still under investigation.

Officers are interviewing witnesses and looking at surveillance video from the area.

Police say if anyone has information about the shooting, they are asked to call the Mitchell Police Department at 605-995-8400.

If you prefer to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 605-996-1700.

