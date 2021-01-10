Advertisement

South Dakota reports 417 new COVID-19 cases, 15 new deaths Sunday

SD COVID
SD COVID(Dakota News Now)
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 417 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 new deaths Sunday. The total number of virus-related deaths is at 1,585 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 5,040 active cases in the state.

The newly reported cases bring the total to 103,318. Of that total, 96,693 residents are considered recovered.

There are currently 237 people hospitalized for the virus. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, coronavirus patients occupy 8.6% of staffed hospital beds and 22.5% of ICU beds in the state. 39.6% of hospital beds and 37.9% of ICU beds are still available.

In total, 5,904 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the virus.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people die after falling through ice on Lake Poinsett
One man dead after shooting in Mitchell
For every life claimed by the disease, there are many more still here dealing with the loss.
Big Bend family devastated by COVID-19
Millions of Americans watched the events unfold at the U.S. Capitol on their televisions.
Right-wing extremists vow to return to D.C. for inauguration
AP
Police investigate fatal crash in Madison

Latest News

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Capitol assault a more sinister attack than first appeared
Great Bear sees uptick in visitors after late start
Great Bear sees uptick in visitors after late start
Officials in Hamlin County are asking for people to be cautious out on the ice this winter,...
Hamlin County officials warn of ice danger after fatal accident
Great Bear sees uptick in visitors after late start
Great Bear sees uptick in visitors after late start
MN COVID
Additional contagious virus variant confirmed in Twin Cities area