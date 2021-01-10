South Dakota reports 417 new COVID-19 cases, 15 new deaths Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 417 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 new deaths Sunday. The total number of virus-related deaths is at 1,585 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 5,040 active cases in the state.

The newly reported cases bring the total to 103,318. Of that total, 96,693 residents are considered recovered.

There are currently 237 people hospitalized for the virus. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, coronavirus patients occupy 8.6% of staffed hospital beds and 22.5% of ICU beds in the state. 39.6% of hospital beds and 37.9% of ICU beds are still available.

In total, 5,904 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the virus.

