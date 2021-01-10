Waterloo Stuns Stampede On Hockey Day South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Stampede were upset 6-4 to the Waterloo Black Hawks after a four-goal third period by the visitors at the PREMIER Center Saturday night. Michael Citara, Jack Smith, Reid Pabich and Mack Motzko all scored for the Herd in the game, while Trent Burnham made the start in net, stopping 29 of 34 shots on net.

The Stampede opened the scoring for the second-straight night against the Black Hawks with a goal from forward Michael Citara on the power play. Defenseman Brent Johnson was able to put a puck on net that squirted out to Citara who sent a behind-the-back pass to the slot. The puck deflected off a Waterloo skate and past goaltender Emmett Croteau into the back of the net. Waterloo forward Teddy Lagerback responded a minute later with a goal to tie the game heading into the first intermission.

The Herd continued the strong play with three goals in the first ten minutes of the second period. Jack Smith, Reid Pabich and Mack Motzko led the charge with a goal each to take a 4-1 lead. The Black Hawks were able to grab one back on a late power play following a roughing call on Sam Rhodes. Casey Severo tallied his first goal of the season and assisted by Jonah Copre to cut the score in half.

The game quickly fell apart in the third period as David Gucciardi scored within the first two minutes to make it a one-score game. The Stampede weathered through the next ten minutes, but Gucciardi found the back of the net once again to tie the game at four. Almost one minute later Wyatt Schingoethe scored his third of the season to give Waterloo their first lead of the weekend series. The Black Hawks committed to penalties in the final three minutes to give the Herd a six-on-three power play with the goaltender pulled in the final seconds. With the net empty, the Black Hawks were able to sneak an empty-net, short-handed goal into the back of the net in the final five seconds.

The Herd moves to 7-9-1 on the season and returns to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center for back-to-back games against the Sioux City Musketeers this Thursday and Friday. Puck drop scheduled for 7:05 p.m. both nights.

