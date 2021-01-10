Advertisement

Wolves Hit Triple Digits In Finale At Bemidji State

Northern State 4-0 after 100-63 victory
By Zach Borg and NSU Athletics
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 12:30 AM CST
BEMIDJI, MN (Dakota News Now) - The No. 7 Northern State University men’s basketball team made easy work of Bemidji State on Saturday afternoon. The Wolves downed the Beavers by 37 points, with four scoring in double figures.    THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 100, BSU 63

Records: NSU 4-0 (2-0 NSIC), BSU 1-3 (0-2 NSIC)

Attendance: 69 

HOW IT HAPPENED

  • Northern led 45-29 at the half, hitting 17-of-26 from the field and 4-of-9 from beyond the arc
  • They added another 55 points in the second, finishing the game shooting at a 63.8 % clip, including a 52.0% field goal percentage from the 3-point line
  • NSU held the Beavers to 29 points in the first and 34 in the second, as the BSU shot 37.9% from the field and 36.4% from the 3-point line
  • The Wolves combined for a season high 48 points in the paint, 45 points off the bench, and 18 fast break points
  • They added 13 points off turnovers and five second chance points, while out-rebounding their opponents 35-27
  • Multiple Wolves tallied career and season highs in the game, and the squad combined for 13 made threes, 19 assists, six steals, and two blocks
  • Northern is now 70-26 all-time versus Bemidji State and currently on an 8-game win streak

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

  • Parker Fox: 24 points, 8 rebounds, 68.8 FG%, 4 steals
  • Jordan Belka: 17 points (career high), 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 85.7 FG%, 100.0 3-Pt FG%
  • Augustin Reede: 15 points (career high), 55.6 3-Pt FG%
  • Cole Bergan: 12 points (career high), 6 rebounds (career high), 3 assists (career high), 57.1 FG%

UP NEXT

The Wolves will open their 2021 home slate next Friday and Saturday versus Minnesota Crookston. Tip-off is set for 7 and 4 p.m. versus the Golden Eagles on the 15th and 16th. Live video, stat, and audio links are available on the men’s basketball schedule on nsuwolves.com.

