Wolves Hit Triple Digits In Finale At Bemidji State

BEMIDJI, MN (Dakota News Now) - The No. 7 Northern State University men’s basketball team made easy work of Bemidji State on Saturday afternoon. The Wolves downed the Beavers by 37 points, with four scoring in double figures. THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 100, BSU 63

Records: NSU 4-0 (2-0 NSIC), BSU 1-3 (0-2 NSIC)

Attendance: 69

HOW IT HAPPENED

Northern led 45-29 at the half, hitting 17-of-26 from the field and 4-of-9 from beyond the arc

They added another 55 points in the second, finishing the game shooting at a 63.8 % clip, including a 52.0% field goal percentage from the 3-point line

NSU held the Beavers to 29 points in the first and 34 in the second, as the BSU shot 37.9% from the field and 36.4% from the 3-point line

The Wolves combined for a season high 48 points in the paint, 45 points off the bench, and 18 fast break points

They added 13 points off turnovers and five second chance points, while out-rebounding their opponents 35-27

Multiple Wolves tallied career and season highs in the game, and the squad combined for 13 made threes, 19 assists, six steals, and two blocks