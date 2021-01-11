181 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday as total hospitalizations near 6k

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 181 new COVID-19 cases Monday as total hospitalizations near 6,000.

The new cases bring the state total to 103,499, 96,812 of which have recovered. Active cases in the state currently sit at 5,102, an increase of 62 from Sunday.

Current hospitalizations also increased slightly to 242. Overall, 5,917 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the virus. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, coronavirus patients currently occupy 8.8% of staffed hospital beds and 20.9% of ICU beds.

As of 11:30 am Monday, 38,360 South Daktons have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

The state reported 15 new deaths over the weekend, the death toll is 1,585.

