CJ Foods to build new food production facility at Foundation Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - CJ Foods announced its plans to build a new food production facility at Foundation Park in Sioux Falls.

The new 700,000 square-foot Asian food production facility will add more than 600 new full-time jobs by 2025, according to the company. The facility will include automated state-of-the-art food production lines, a warehouse, and distribution center, shipping and receiving docks, and office space.

“We thank state and local officials in South Dakota for helping to bring this project to Sioux Falls. We look forward to building a long-lasting relationship that will be mutually beneficial for CJCJ’s family of businesses and the residents of South Dakota,” said Executive Chairman of CJCJ Food, Americas and Schwan’s Company CEO Dimitrios Smyrnios.

This announcement, along with Amazon, is something city leaders hope will attract more of the same.

“It gets a lot of people to sit up and take notice that if those two organizations are confident that they can be successful here in Sioux Falls and in South Dakota, hopefully, that will open up the doors to a few more that will take a look at us as well,” said Sioux Falls Development Foundation CEO Bob Mundt.

The project will also come with some challenges, “Workforce is going to be a challenge no doubt, but they very much vetted that with other markets they were looking at and said ‘hey I think Sioux Falls can fill the workforce needs that we’re going to have for this plant,’” Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken said.

All foods made at the production facility will be sold and distributed by CJ Foods and Schwan’s Company, a fellow U.S.-based affiliate of CJ Foods.

“South Dakota is open for business, and we’re excited for this tremendous investment in our state. The Sioux Falls community will benefit greatly from the new full-time jobs that this facility will provide,” said South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem. “I want to thank Dimitrios and everyone at CJ Foods and Schwan’s who worked with us to make this happen.”

More information and construction timelines are expected to be shared at an event at the Sioux Falls site of the future plant in the spring.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.