Filing taxes in 2021: What you need to know

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Tax season is here, but due to COVID-19, there could be some changes to look out for.

Timothy Ness has owned Ness Tax & Bookkeeping Service since 1999. He is preparing for a busy tax season.

“We’ve set up ways so that people can get in touch with us so that they can upload documents to us securely. They can also drop off information if they are afraid of COVID,” said Ness.

This year, he says it’s important that everyone files their taxes electronically. As the IRS is still backlogged from the 2020 paper returns due to COVID.

“A lot of their workers were sent home and that caused delays in the processing of returns and other correspondence. So the IRS is asking that folks be patient and eventually all the paperwork will get caught up,” said Ness.

For those who were unemployed this past year, here’s what to expect if you received unemployment benefits.

“Those unemployment benefits are taxable and the state from which they drew the unemployment benefits will be sending them a form that will look a lot like a W-2 and you’ll need to take that information and file that along with your tax return or bring it into your tax preparation service,” said Ness

Ness says anyone who was furloughed should be receiving an ordinary W-2.

If you do not receive your first or second stimulus by January 15th, Ness says you can claim it as a “recovery rebate credit” on your upcoming tax return. You can also do this if you did not receive the correct amount of funds

“People might have had children in 2020, you wouldn’t have been paid for those children with those stimulus payments, but that’s an additional refund that could come to you on the 2020 tax return,” said Ness.

Also to note: This month folks can start applying through the IRS website for an identity theft pin.

“IRS used to make these available after the fact after someone’s identity had been stolen. But now as a preventative measure, they are letting folks apply for one. So they can use that on their return ahead of time to hopefully cut down on the fraud that’s occurring,” said Ness.

With all these changes Ness recommends talking with a tax expert. And using the IRS website as a resource.

Last year, the tax deadline was extended due to COVID-19, but Ness says as of now the deadline to file your tax return is April 15th.

