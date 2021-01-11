Hamlin County officials warn of ice danger after fatal accident

HAYTI, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials in Hamlin County are asking for people to be cautious out on the ice this winter, after a fatal accident Saturday night at Lake Poinsett.

The Hamlin County Sheriff’s office, and other law enforcement and emergency workers responded to a call Saturday night from the north end of the lake. Sheriff Chad Schlotterbeck said getting out to the scene was difficult, because of how far off shore it was.

“When we arrived, we could see a gentleman with his flashlight, waiving it in the air. It was extremely dark, and due to how far it was offshore, we had an extremely hard time getting to them.” Schlotterbeck said.

A 60-year-old and an 8-year-old grandfather and grandson died after falling through the ice. It’s another fatal accident this winter out on the ice in northeastern South Dakota, and Schlotterbeck said the ice continues to be thinner than usual and not suitable for some activities.

“The water is too warm. We had dive rescue out here last night after the incident. They went out and flagged off the area, because they were actually walking on the ice and it would go from six inches to two inches. And they would be breaking through in one step.”

Schlotterbeck like many other county and state officials, are asking people to be cautious when out on the ice, to check often for ice depth, and to use proper safety equipment. And he said to only go out at your own risk, as the warm weather continues to be a hazard.

“If anybody’s out here, or on any of these lakes, be warned. The ice is not good this year. We’re trying to get that out there so we can avoid any more tragedies like this, because it’s something we need to make people aware. They have to be careful.”

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.