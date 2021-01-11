Advertisement

Health officials ask for patience ahead of large vaccination group

A look into the icy logistical challenge of coronavirus vaccine distribution in rural areas of...
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Local health officials gave an update on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout during the city’s briefing in Sioux Falls.

At this time, South Dakota remains in Group 1C., which should be wrapped up in the next couple weeks. From there, the state moves on to Group 1D, including people 65 and older, people with two or more chronic conditions, and educators.

With an estimated 250,000 people in that group, officials are asking for patience from the public.

“We get 11,000 doses a week. It’s going to take us a while to get through 1D. We’re not going to get to everyone in 1D right off the bat. So, we’re gonna have to work closely with the state to probably sub-prioritize that down to try to get it into, say, the oldest individuals first or take some sort of approach like that,” said Dr. David Basel, Vice President for Clinical Quality for Avera Medical Group.

The potential for two new vaccines could help with that larger group. The AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines could come up for “emergency use authorization” in February or March and could also be released in greater numbers.

Another positive, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one dose.

