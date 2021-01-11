Mankato Women Slip Past Augustana In Overtime

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Despite a career-high 26 points from Izzy Van Veldhuizen, the Augustana women’s basketball team fell 87-82 in overtime to Minnesota State Sunday afternoon inside the Sanford Pentagon. Van Veldhuizen, a senior, tallied a double-double with 11 rebounds, also a career high.

Augustana (2-2, 1-1 NSIC) struck first, a Van Veldhuizen 3-point basket, and led 19-18 after the first quarter. Augustana used a 9-4 run late in the second quarter to give AU its largest lead of the game at 35-26 with under three minutes remaining in the half.

The Vikings entered halftime leading 39-32 after Hannah Mitby made a layup near the buzzer.

After Augustana built its lead to 10 points on a Jennifer Aadland 3-point basket with 9:09 remaining in the third quarter, Minnesota State quickly cut into the lead and pulled within four points just a minute later. Despite the Mavericks sneaking a quick 1-point advantage late in the third quarter, the Vikings entered the final stanza holding a 58-53 lead.

A 10-0 run in the fourth quarter by MSU gave the visitors a four-point advantage with just under three minutes remaining. With Augustana playing from behind for truly the first time all game, the Vikings found their composure and got the game within one possession with three seconds remaining.

Head coach Dave Krauth took a timeout to draw up a play, setting up Mitby under the basket for the layin to knot the game at 74 and send the contest into overtime.

However, Minnesota State (2-2, 1-1 NSIC) struck first in the extra period and pushed its advantage to four points quickly, a margin they would hold until a Janelle Shiffler 3-point basket with 2:32 on the clock. That cut the Vikings’ deficit to one point with 2:32 remaining in the extra frame.

However, the Mavericks found ways to further squelch the Vikings’ comeback leading to the 87-82 final score.

Joining Van Veldhuizen in double-figure scoring was Mitby with 14 points and Aislinn Duffy with 12 points. Aadland added a career-best 11 rebounds while tallying nine points.

The Mavericks were led by Joey Batt who had 28 points, with 18 coming from beyond the 3-point arc.

The Vikings are back in action next week, traveling to Concordia-St. Paul for contests Friday and Saturday. Friday’s game is slated for 6 p.m. while Saturday’s is scheduled for 2 p.m.

