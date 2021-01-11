Advertisement

Mike Miller Embracing New Role As High School Head Coach

Had previously been a college assistant at Memphis for two years
By Zach Borg
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though Mike Miller has made plenty of stops back to South Dakota since graduating from Mitchell and going on to a 17-year NBA career, this weekend was perhaps the first time since his playing days in the mid-1990s that a trip involved the business of basketball.

That’s because he came back as the head coach of the Houston High School Mustangs out of Germantown, Tennessee.

His team was initially scheduled to play in the Hoop City Classic last month, and after that was cancelled Miller worked with the Corn Palace and Sanford Pentagon to bring his team out for a pair of games this weekend.

Bringing an up tempo style with his Mustangs much like the one he played with while running for the Kernels, Miller had quite the family cheering section, and has enjoyed the transition to head coach after serving as a college assistant at Memphis.

