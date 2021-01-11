Police: 13-year-old girl shot Sunday in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police are investigating after they say a 13-year-old was shot during a meetup to sell something Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday afternoon, a group of teens in a car met with someone to sell something near North Fiero Place and East 30th Place, according to police. Police say the suspect approached the vehicle and eventually fired a gun into it, striking the 13-year-old victim in the leg.

The 13-year-old was taken to the hospital and kept for observation. Police say her injury was non-life-threatening.

Police don’t believe the 13-year-old was the intended victim. Police are still working to track down the other teens in the vehicle at the time and the suspect.

