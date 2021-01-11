Sioux Falls man facing assault charge in Friday shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man is facing charges after he shot another man during an argument, police say.

Sioux Falls Police have issued an arrest warrant for 36-year-old James Kent Skoglund following a shooting Friday afternoon. The warrant is for aggravated assault, commit a felony with a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police say Skoglund and the victim got into a dispute near the 500 block of S. Blaine Avenue before Skoglund shot the victim several times.

The 48-year-old victim received serious non-life-threatening injuries and is still hospitalized.

The warrant carries a $250,000 cash bond.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

