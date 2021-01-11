Sloan Shines But SDSU Wrestlers Lose Twice

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Clay Carlson and Tanner Sloan were each two-time winners, but the South Dakota State wrestling team opened its home slate Sunday afternoon with a pair of dual losses to Big 12 Conference rivals during action at the SDSU Tri-Dual.

The Jackrabbits, who fell to 1-3 overall and 0-2 in the Big 12, dropped a 28-13 decision to 23rd-ranked Northern Iowa in the opening dual of the day and closed out action with a closely contested 21-13 defeat at the hands of North Dakota State. UNI also earned a 27-11 over NDSU to round out the triangular.

Northern Iowa 28, South Dakota State 13

UNI recorded three pins in the first six matches to propel the Panthers to a 28-13 victory in the first dual of the afternoon at Frost Arena.

After Brody Teske began the competition with a 13-11 victory over the Jackrabbits’ Danny Vega at 125 pounds, Kyle Biscoglia gave the Panthers a 9-0 lead with a pin in pulling off the upset over 13th-ranked Zach Price.

The Jackrabbits stemmed the tide momentarily with an 8-2 decision by Carlson in his 141-pound matchup against Drew Bennett, but UNI regained the momentum with pins by Triston Lara (149 pounds) and Pat Schoenfelder (165). All three Panther pins came in the third period.

SDSU closed the dual with decisive victories by Tanner Sloan at 197 pounds and heavyweight Blake Wolters. The 10th-ranked Sloan scored a 14-1 major decision over Tyrell Gordon, while Wolters notched a 13-6 victory.

Also winning for the Jackrabbits was redshirt freshman Cade DeVos, who rallied for a 10-8 decision over Cayd Lara in the 157-pound matchup.

North Dakota State 21, South Dakota State 13

NDSU won seven matches – all by decision – to down South Dakota State in the SDSU Tri-Dual finale.

The Jackrabbits led 7-3 through three matches behind a major decision by Price and Carlson’s second victory of the day. Price tallied a 13-5 victory over Kellyn March, while Carlson followed with an 8-6 decision against Dylan Droegemueller.

North Dakota State countered by winning the next five bouts that included a 4-2 overtime decision in the 157-pound matchup by Jared Franek over Cade DeVos in a battle between wrestlers ranked 15th and 18th respectively.

Sloan kept the Jackrabbits’ hopes alive with a third-period pin of Michael Nelson at 197 pounds that pulled SDSU to within 18-13 heading into the final match. In that final bout, 15th-ranked Brandon Metz of NDSU outlasted the Jackrabbits’ Blake Wolters, 5-4, in a match that went to a pair of tiebreakers.

NDSU’s seven victories were by a total of 11 points, with none of those matches decided by more than two points.

UP NEXT The Jackrabbits resume Big 12 competition with duals Jan. 17 against Northern Colorado and host Air Force.

NO. 23 NORTHERN IOWA 28, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 13

125: Brody Teske (UNI) dec. Danny Vega (SDSU), 13-11

133: Kyle Biscoglia UNI) def. #13 Zach Price (SDSU), by fall 6:22

141: #22 Clay Carlson (SDSU) dec. Drew Bennett (UNI), 8-2

149: Triston Lara (UNI) def. Hunter Marko (SDSU), by fall 5:42

157: #18 Cade DeVos (SDSU) dec. Cayd Lara (UNI), 10-8

165: Pat Schoenfelder (UNI) def. Kenny O’Neil (SDSU), by fall 5:41

174: Lance Runyon (UNI) dec. Cade King (SDSU), 4-0

184: Keegan Moore (UNI) major dec. Nick Casperson (SDSU), 18-7

197: #10 Tanner Sloan (SDSU) major dec. Tyrell Gordon (UNI), 14-1

285: Blake Wolters (SDSU) dec. John McConkey (UNI), 13-6

NORTH DAKOTA STATE 21, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 13

125: McGwire Midkiff (NDSU) dec. Tanner Jordan (SDSU), 3-1

133: #13 Zach Price (SDSU) major dec. Kellyn March (NDSU), 13-5

141: #22 Clay Carlson (SDSU) dec. Dylan Droegemueller (NDSU), 8-6

149: Jared Van Maanen (NDSU) dec. Hunter Marko (SDSU), 4-2

157: #15 Jared Franek (NDSU) dec. #18 Cade DeVos (SDSU), 4-2 [SV-1]

165: Austin Brenner (NDSU) dec. Colten Carlson (SDSU), 6-5

174: Luke Weber (NDSU) dec. Cade King (SDSU), 6-4

184: T.J. Pottinger (NDSU) dec. Nick Casperson (SDSU), 6-5

197: #10 Tanner Sloan (SDSU) def. Michael Nelson (NDSU), by fall 6:28

285: #15 Brandon Metz (NDSU) dec. Blake Wolters (SDSU), 5-4 [TB-2]

EXTRA MATCHES – UNI vs. SDSU 125: Kyle Golhoffer (UNI) dec. Tanner Jordan (SDSU), 4-2 125: Kyle Golhoffer (UNI) dec. Danny Vega (SDSU), 7-3 133: Kyle Biscoglia (UNI) dec. Trayton Anderson (SDSU), 5-0 141: Cael Happel (UNI) def. Rylee Molitor (SDSU), by fall 4:38 141: Ethan Basile (UNI) dec. Daniel Kimball (SDSU), 10-3 141: Rylee Molitor (SDSU) dec. Ethan Basile (UNI), 5-2 141: Cael Happel (UNI) dec. Daniel Kimball (SDSU), 7-1 157: Jack Thomsen (SDSU) dec. Derek Holschlag (UNI), 4-3 157: Colin Realbuto (UNI) dec. Jack Thomsen (SDSU), 8-2 157: Cade DeVos (SDSU) dec. Derek Holschlag (UNI), 8-4 165: Austin Yant (UNI) dec. Colten Carlson (SDSU), 3-2 174: Cade King (SDSU) dec. Noah Glaser (UNI), 5-3 [SV-1] 184: Parker Keckeisen (UNI) tech. fall Jacob Schoon (SDSU), 23-8 [7:00] 285: Carter Isley (UNI) dec. Bowen McConville (SDSU), 6-2 285: John McConkey (UNI) dec. Spencer Trenary (SDSU), 11-5

EXTRA MATCHES – NDSU vs. SDSU 125: Tanner Jordan (SDSU) dec. Ryan Henningson (NDSU), 7-3 165: Austin Brenner (NDSU) dec. Kenny O’Neil (SDSU), 10-4 197: Cole Witzig (NDSU) dec. Jacob Schoon (SDSU), 4-3

