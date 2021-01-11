Sunny and Mild

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We are looking at a stretch of pretty nice weather over the next few days. Today, we’ll have plenty of sunshine across the region with just a few high, thin clouds in the southeast. Highs will range from the upper 30s and low 40s in the east to the upper 40s out west. We may even have a few 50s in south central South Dakota!

Temperatures will warm up into the mid 40s to the low 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll see some clouds start to move into the region by Wednesday. That’s ahead of our next storm system that could bring a little rain and snow to the region Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Right now, it looks like any snowfall accumulations will be minor and we aren’t looking at too many travel headaches.

Heading into the weekend and next week, things will be cooling off. We’ll drop into the low 30s for highs this weekend. By early next week, highs will be in the 20s for most before we warm up again by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.