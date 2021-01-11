Two men charged with murder in connection with fatal Mitchell shooting

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two men are facing murder charges in the shooting death of a 38-year-old Mitchell man.

On Saturday, Mitchell Police responded to the 500 block of North Main Street for a report of a shooting. Arriving officers found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

27-year-old Jose Morales Acevedo and 28-year-old Luis Perez-Melendez were arrested for second-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and are asking the public for any information regarding the shooting. They are encouraged to contact the Mitchell Police Department at 605-995-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 605-996-1700.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending family notification.

