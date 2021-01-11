USF Women Off To A Perfect Start With Sweep At Upper Iowa

FAYETTE, IA (Dakota News Now) - Junior forward Anna Brecht led four players in double digits as the University of Sioux Falls Women’s Basketball Team (2-0, 2-0 NSIC South) moved to 2-0 on the season after an 86-78 win Sunday provided the Cougars with a sweep of Upper Iowa (1-3, 0-2 NSIC South).

With the win, the Cougars opened the season 2-0 for the second straight year. USF is tied at the top of the NSIC South with Concordia St. Paul (4-0 overall, 2-0 NSIC South). The Cougars recorded their 15th straight win over UIU and now have an 18-1 all-time series lead, including 10-1 at Fayette, Iowa.

On Sunday, UIU came out on a blistering offensive pace in taking an eight-point lead in the first quarter and settling in with a 26-23 advantage. However, USF bounced back and outscored UIU, 20-11 in the second quarter for a 43-37 lead at halftime. USF had a season-high 28 points in the third quarter and led 71-60 after three. UIU outscored USF, 18-15, in the fourth but the Cougars had built a 17-point lead before a closing rally by the Peacocks.

“This was a fun weekend for our team given what they have gone through the last two weeks,” said USF Head Coach Travis Traphagen, who earned his 245th career win at USF. “Offensively we played well but need to do some work on defense,” said Traphagen, whose team is scheduled to host Winona State on Jan. 15-16 at the Stewart Center.

While Brecht again led USF in scoring, the Cougars had a number of standout performances with three individuals recording career-bests. Junior point guard Dallie Hoskinson had 14 points in her second game at USF. But after she fell into foul trouble, sophomore Ashley Wells of Brandon, S.D., stepped up with 14 points as she hit 4-of-5 field goals, including 2-of-2 from three-point range while adding a career high four rebounds. In her first career start, senior forward Amanda Dagostino shined for USF with eight points, including 4-of-6 shooting from the floor, and grabbing five rebounds with two dimes and registering a career-best three blocked shots.

“Give Upper Iowa credit. They are a very improved team,” said Traphagen. “I think some of our youth showed up. We have replaced seven seniors off that NSIC South championship team but they are playing hard. I was extremely happy with players like Ashley Wells, who stepped up when give the opportunity. Amanda (Dagostino) had a really solid game. The way Amanda guards and has the ability to score, I was really proud of both of her and Ashley along with this entire team,” added Traphagen.

Brecht hit 8-of-17 shots from the field, which included a three-pointer, grabbed seven boards while recording two steals a block and an assist in 36 minutes. Hoskinson was 5-of-11 from the field and hit a triple with three free throws while adding two assists.

Off the bench, Anna Goodhope provided a boost with 13 points and four rebounds. She was 4-of-6 from the field and made both of her three-pointers. Goodhope and Wells enabled USF to outscore UIU, 40-16 in points off the bench.

In a game with six times and four lead changes, USF scored 86 points for the second straight game. The last time USF scored 86 points in back-to-back games dated to about a year ago when USF defeated UIU, 86-43 and Minot State, 87-53 between Jan. 18-24. However, this is the first time in the NCAA DII and NSIC era that the Cougars have scored 86 points in back-to-back road wins.

Overall, USF hit 32-of-65 field goals for 49.2 percent and was 8-of-17 from three-point range for 47.1 percent. The Cougars made just 14-of-26 free throws for 53.8 percent and tied with UIU in rebounds with 34. However, USF had 10 offensive boards which aided in a 42-28 margin in points in the paint.

After their fast start on offense, UIU, which was led by Lydia Haack’s 22 points and 17 by Brooke Evenson, made 27-of-56 field goals for 48.2 percent, including 7-of-17 from three-point range for 41.2 percent. They also struggled at the foul line by making just 17-of-27 for 63 percent.

Breakdown - In the opening quarter, UIU rushed to a lead by making 10-of-12 shots for 83.3 percent with 4-of-5 from three. Evenson had 13 points in the first quarter as she made 5-of-5 from the floor and 3-of-3 from three-point range. The Cougars were efficient on offense as well by hitting 8-of-13 shots for 61.5 percent. With Brecht’s three points and a basket from Hoskinson, USF opened up a 5-0 lead. Led by Evenson, UIU answered with a 14-2 run to grab a seven-point lead with 5:39 to play. Evenson hit another three for a 21-13 lead at the 2:56 mark. But USF fought back and trailed only 26-23 after the first quarter. After the offenses lit it up in the first quarter, the defenses on both sides started to hold their own. USF outscored UIU, 20-11 in the second quarter by limiting the Peacocks to 3-of-11 for 27.3 percent and not allowing a made three. Meanwhile, USF made 7-of-17 field goals for 41.2 percent. Key to the USF charge was the play of Wells, who tied her previous career high (7 points, 1/24/20, vs. Upper Iowa) with seven points in the first half in relief of Hoskinson who was saddled with three fouls. Goodhope was played a key role as she scored nine points to help USF regain the lead. For the half, USF was 16-of-31 for 51.6 percent from the field and 4-of-8 from three-point range. USF and UIU both had 15 rebounds. Hoskinson led USF with 10 points by making 4-of-7 from the floor. Brecht added eight points and four rebounds. For the half, UIU was 13-of-23 for 56.5 percent and 4-of-10 from three-point range and added seven foul shots. With eight minutes left in the second quarter Hoskinson’s three to cut UIU’s lead to 30-28. Later Goodhope hit a jumper and Kiara James, who had six points and four rebounds, scored inside to create a tie at 32 with 6:12 left in the quarter. Goodhope scored inside and gave USF a 34-33 lead with 5:12 to play. Later, Brecht hit a jumper to give USF a 41-37 lead with 2:35 left. When Wells cashed in with a pair of free throws, USF had a six-point lead and a 43-37 margin at the break. USF was able to win the third quarter and score 28 points by blistering shooting of its own. They hit 11-of-19 field goals for 57.9 percent and also made 3-of-4 from three and 3-of-4 at the foul line. UIU hit 6-of-12 fields and 3-of-4 from three but were hurt by turnovers and an inability to match USF’s offensive surge. In the third quarter, Dagostino hit her third straight field goal and Hoskinson’s lay-up helped USF to a 47-40 lead. USF used a 13-3 run to take a 65-54 lead over the Peacocks at the two-minute mark after four points from James and a three-point play from Krystal Carlson, who finished with five points and two rebounds. At the break, USF had a 71-60 lead. In the fourth quarter, the Cougars quickly built the lead to 16 points at 78-62 after Wells hit her second triple and Carlson scored inside at the 7:15 mark. When Lauren Sanders connected on her second three of the game and 96th of her career, USF led 81-64 with 5:50 left in the game. At that point, USF, which was just 5-of-15 for 33.3 percent in the fourth quarter, scored just five points the rest of the way. UIU, which was 8-of-21 for 38.1 percent in the quarter, rallied with a 14-to-2 run to close to 83-78 with under a minute to play. Then, USF’s Emily Petersen hit a free throw with 29 seconds left before both Goodhope and Hoskinson added free throws as USF held off the late charge by the Peacocks

