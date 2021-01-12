Aberdeen community expresses optimism for 2021 economically

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Brown County became an area of substantial coronavirus spread at the beginning of 2020. Like other communities, area leaders had to get creative with supporting the local economy. It is something that Aberdeen Area Chamber of Commerce President Gail Ochs says was pivotal during the earlier stages of the pandemic in spring. The Small Act Big Impact campaign and Hub City Radiothon helped generate $274,000 for participating business owners.

“It’s definitely brought us together I think as a community, and really brought about the importance of keeping your dollars local and helping your neighbors so much more than we did before,” Ochs said.

For 2021, she is cautiously optimistic about what this next year will bring. She is seeing more interaction from patrons and business owners in Aberdeen while being mindful of masks and social distancing. Events that were previously postponed in the Hub City appear to be returning to calendars as well. Networking events appear to be part of that group in April and May.

