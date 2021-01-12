Advertisement

Aberdeen community expresses optimism for 2021 economically

By Sam Wright
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Brown County became an area of substantial coronavirus spread at the beginning of 2020. Like other communities, area leaders had to get creative with supporting the local economy. It is something that Aberdeen Area Chamber of Commerce President Gail Ochs says was pivotal during the earlier stages of the pandemic in spring. The Small Act Big Impact campaign and Hub City Radiothon helped generate $274,000 for participating business owners.

“It’s definitely brought us together I think as a community, and really brought about the importance of keeping your dollars local and helping your neighbors so much more than we did before,” Ochs said.

For 2021, she is cautiously optimistic about what this next year will bring. She is seeing more interaction from patrons and business owners in Aberdeen while being mindful of masks and social distancing. Events that were previously postponed in the Hub City appear to be returning to calendars as well. Networking events appear to be part of that group in April and May.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls Police Department
Police: 13-year-old girl shot Sunday in Sioux Falls
Arizona's legislative leadership are hearing calls that seven of their Republican colleagues be...
Lawmakers who voted against certification of Biden’s victory are denounced back home
Jose Carlos Gil Morales Acevedo (left), Luis Javier Perez-Melendez (right)
Two men charged with murder in connection with fatal Mitchell shooting
Two people die after falling through ice on Lake Poinsett
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2019, file photo, Gov. Kristi Noem gives her first budget address to...
LIVE: Gov. Noem’s State of the State Address
Gov. Noem gave a preview of her address on Fox & Friends Tuesday morning, including a...
Gov. Noem previews State of the State Address on Fox & Friends
The Link receives significant donation
President Donald Trump arrives in the early morning hours, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at the White...
Trump takes no responsibility for riot as he heads to Texas
Lisa Montgomery faced execution Tuesday at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute,...
Judge halts 1st US execution of female inmate in 67 years