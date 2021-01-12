Advertisement

Another 83 virus deaths boost Iowa total to 4,222

By Associated Press
Jan. 12, 2021
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa posted another 83 coronavirus related deaths, increasing the state total to 4,222 deaths during the pandemic.

Another 1,199 confirmed positive cases were reported Tuesday, boosting the total number of cases in Iowa to more than 298,000.

Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has increased 44%, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers.

The death count is the 17th highest per capita rate in the United States.

More than 50 Iowa counties have a 14-day average positivity rate above 15%, a level indicating significant community virus spread.

