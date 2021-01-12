Click Rain acquires Lemonly; Will operate as sister companies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Click Rain, the largest digital agency in the Dakotas, has acquired digital content company Lemonly in a major change up to the Sioux Falls marketing landscape.

Click Rain was founded by Mayor Paul TenHaken in 2008. TenHaken is no longer with the company which is now owned by a group of partners.

Click Rain’s previous clients include Avera Health, Pizza Ranch, and Regency Hotel Management.

Lemonly was founded in 2011. Its portfolio includes work for Major League Baseball, Netflix, and Disney.

Lemonly CEO John Meyer will continue in that role for the remainder of the year.

Logistically, Click Rain and Lemonly will operate as sister companies while offering a wider range of services including, web design and development, marketing, and media strategy, and visual storytelling.

Both companies are based in Sioux Falls.

