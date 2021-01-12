FBI: QAnon backer from Iowa was among 1st to breach Capitol

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - The FBI says a right-wing conspiracy theorist from Iowa was among the first to break into the U.S. Capitol during last week’s deadly pro-Trump insurrection in which he chased and menaced a Black police officer.

Douglas A. Jensen surrendered to police in his hometown of Des Moines on Friday, two days after the Jan. 6 rampage in Washington, D.C., that left five people dead and disrupted U.S. democracy.

Investigators say Jensen told them he positioned himself to be among the leaders of the Capitol siege because he was wearing a T-shirt promoting QAnon, the apocalyptic conspiracy theory that he follows.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.