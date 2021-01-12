Advertisement

Fox is the NSIC North Division Player of the Week

The honor was a slam dunk!
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 11:30 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Parker Fox is back for another year of terrorizing the NSIC. He is the North Division Player of the Week after leading the Wolves to a pair of wins at Bemidji over the weekend. Here’s how he did it.

He led the Wolves averaging 20.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game in two wins over BSU- Shot 55.2% from the floor, including a weekend best 11-of-16 on Saturday- Added a team high seven steals and four blocks- Averaged nearly a point a minute in the Saturday victory, knocking down 24

