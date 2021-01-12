Advertisement

Gov. Noem previews State of the State Address on Fox & Friends

Gov. Noem gave a preview of her address on Fox & Friends Tuesday morning, including a...
Gov. Noem gave a preview of her address on Fox & Friends Tuesday morning, including a legislative proposal to ban abortions based on Down Syndrome.(Dakota News Now)
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Governor Kristi Noem made an appearance on Fox & Friends Tuesday morning ahead of her 2021 State of the State Address.

Gov. Noem gave a preview of her address, including a legislative proposal to ban abortions based on Down Syndrome.

Gov. Noem also says she will talk a lot about strong families and the economy. Noem’s address begins at 1 pm Tuesday. You can stream it live on dakotanewsnow.com.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls Police Department
Police: 13-year-old girl shot Sunday in Sioux Falls
Arizona's legislative leadership are hearing calls that seven of their Republican colleagues be...
Lawmakers who voted against certification of Biden’s victory are denounced back home
Jose Carlos Gil Morales Acevedo (left), Luis Javier Perez-Melendez (right)
Two men charged with murder in connection with fatal Mitchell shooting
Two people die after falling through ice on Lake Poinsett
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2019, file photo, Gov. Kristi Noem gives her first budget address to...
LIVE: Gov. Noem’s State of the State Address
The Link receives significant donation
President Donald Trump arrives in the early morning hours, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at the White...
Trump takes no responsibility for riot as he heads to Texas
Lisa Montgomery faced execution Tuesday at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute,...
Judge halts 1st US execution of female inmate in 67 years