Gov. Walz to deploy National Guard to protect Minnesota Capitol

The sun shines on the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul, Wednesday, May 15, 2019. (Source:...
The sun shines on the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul, Wednesday, May 15, 2019. (Source: AP Photo/Steve Karnowski/AP) (GIM)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Gov. Tim Walz says he plans to deploy the Minnesota National Guard to protect against potential threats to the state Capitol ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Gov. Walz told reporters that troops will be activated for several days. The governor said he spoke earlier Tuesday with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer about a Dec. 29 FBI memo warning of threats to the Minnesota and Michigan state capitols for this weekend. He also got a briefing from law enforcement officials.

The storming of the U.S. Capitol last week by President Donald Trump’s supporters has raised concerns about the potential for more violence.

