Haar leads #2 Tigers past top-ranked Warriors in overtime at Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Carolyn Haar had a night on Monday! She poured in a school record 7 three-points and scored 25 points to pace the offense as Harrisburg won a great game that went back and force and finished up in OT with the #2 Tigers winning 68-60. Sydney Hybertson also scored 14 for Nick Mayer’s team that remains unbeaten with an 8-0 record. Sydni Schetnen had 24 points for the Warriors who also lost to St. Thomas More over the weekend. Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda had 15 points as well for the Warriors who dropped to 4-2 with the loss.

