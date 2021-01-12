Advertisement

Iowa public safety aide says riot at Capitol ‘had to happen’

Trump supporters stand on top of a police vehicle, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in...
Trump supporters stand on top of a police vehicle, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - An Iowa Department of Public Safety employee who traveled to Washington, D.C., to support President Donald Trump’s push to overturn the election says she understands the rage that fueled the insurrection and that it was bound to happen.

Hollie Davidson, an administrative assistant at the Iowa Statewide Interoperable Communications Systems Board, says she took part in two days of “Stop the Steal” rallies but wasn’t among the mob that entered the Capitol.

Five people were killed during the rampage, which delayed certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

Davidson writes on Facebook that the insurrection “had to happen in order for us to have our voices heard finally.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

