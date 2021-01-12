Advertisement

Minnesota launches dashboard for coronavirus vaccine data

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota has launched a dashboard to provide more information on the status of the state’s vaccination efforts.

The website includes data on the number of doses promised to the state, doses shipped to providers and doses administered. The dashboard will be updated daily, though the figures lag by a few days because providers have time to submit data.

The website shows that over 144,000 people had received at least one dose of vaccine from Minnesota providers as of Saturday, including nearly 7,400 who had already had their second dose.

Minnesota on Tuesday reported 1,335 new cases and 13 more deaths,

