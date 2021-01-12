Advertisement

No more puny prizes: Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots soar

The jackpot for Mega Millions’ Tuesday night drawing has climbed to $615 million.
The jackpot for Mega Millions’ Tuesday night drawing has climbed to $615 million.(Source: CNN/file)
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 8:31 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - After a long stretch of relatively paltry prizes, U.S. lottery players now have a choice of jackpots that offer combined prizes of more than $1 billion. The jackpot for Mega Millions’ Tuesday night drawing has climbed to $615 million, and the top prize in the Powerball game has reached $550 million ahead of Wednesday’s drawing. It has been nearly two years since the two national lottery games offered such giant prizes and only the second time both jackpots have topped $500 million. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million and one in 302.5 million for Mega Millions.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Sioux Falls Police Department
Police: 13-year-old girl shot Sunday in Sioux Falls
Arizona's legislative leadership are hearing calls that seven of their Republican colleagues be...
Lawmakers who voted against certification of Biden’s victory are denounced back home
Jose Carlos Gil Morales Acevedo (left), Luis Javier Perez-Melendez (right)
Two men charged with murder in connection with fatal Mitchell shooting
Two people die after falling through ice on Lake Poinsett
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2019, file photo, Gov. Kristi Noem gives her first budget address to...
LIVE: Gov. Noem’s State of the State Address
Gov. Noem gave a preview of her address on Fox & Friends Tuesday morning, including a...
Gov. Noem previews State of the State Address on Fox & Friends
The Link receives significant donation
President Donald Trump arrives in the early morning hours, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at the White...
Trump takes no responsibility for riot as he heads to Texas
Lisa Montgomery faced execution Tuesday at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute,...
Judge halts 1st US execution of female inmate in 67 years