Noem’s address features Down Syndrome abortion ban, economy

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is using her State of the State address to return to themes that have marked her two years in office, touting the state’s economy, focusing on job development, and unveiling a proposal to ban abortions based on a Down Syndrome diagnosis.

Noem defended her hands-off approach to the pandemic to lawmakers, pointing out that the state’s economy has weathered the pandemic relatively well.

Thanks to a windfall of federal coronavirus aid, the state has over $250 million in one-time funds to put towards projects like broadband and college scholarships.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.