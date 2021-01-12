Advertisement

Noem’s address features Down Syndrome abortion ban, economy

Governor Kristi Noem gives her State of the State Address from the State Capitol in Pierre.
Governor Kristi Noem gives her State of the State Address from the State Capitol in Pierre.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is using her State of the State address to return to themes that have marked her two years in office, touting the state’s economy, focusing on job development, and unveiling a proposal to ban abortions based on a Down Syndrome diagnosis.

Noem defended her hands-off approach to the pandemic to lawmakers, pointing out that the state’s economy has weathered the pandemic relatively well.

Thanks to a windfall of federal coronavirus aid, the state has over $250 million in one-time funds to put towards projects like broadband and college scholarships.

