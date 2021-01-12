Advertisement

Police: Suspect wanted for homicide arrested following pursuit in Sioux Falls

Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A suspect wanted for homicide is in custody following a police pursuit in Sioux Falls Tuesday.

At around 4 pm, the Minnehaha County Fugitive Task Force located the suspect driving near 12th Street and Lyons Avenue. The suspect refused to stop and a pursuit began.

Sioux Falls Police took the primary role as the pursuit continued and was assisted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol. The pursuit traveled through central Sioux Falls and ended near 2nd Street and Kiwanis Avenue. The suspect was taken into custody without any further incidents.

A suspect wanted for homicide is in custody following a police pursuit in Sioux Falls Tuesday.
A suspect wanted for homicide is in custody following a police pursuit in Sioux Falls Tuesday.(Dakota News Now)

Police say there were some minor accidents that occurred during the pursuit.

Further details will be shared at Wednesday’s police briefing.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
In this Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 file photo, people walk with their luggage through a deserted...
US to require all arriving passengers to get COVID-19 test
Lisa Montgomery faced execution Tuesday at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute,...
GRAPHIC: US carries out its 1st execution of female inmate since 1953
Authorities have arrested a Des Moines man who allegedly took part in the riot at the U.S....
FBI: QAnon backer from Iowa was among 1st to breach Capitol

Latest News

South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)
LIVE: South Dakota State of the Judiciary Address
Gov. Walz
Walz extends Minnesota’s coronavirus state of emergency
Nurse administers COVID-19 vaccine (file photo)
19 COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Wednesday
Josue Emmanuel Hernandez
Police say man arrested in Sioux Falls pursuit is suspect in December homicide
Beth Berg, a librarian at Siouxland Libraries, goes over some of the popular books of 2020.
Popular books of 2020 from Siouxland Libraries