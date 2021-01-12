Police: Suspect wanted for homicide arrested following pursuit in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A suspect wanted for homicide is in custody following a police pursuit in Sioux Falls Tuesday.

At around 4 pm, the Minnehaha County Fugitive Task Force located the suspect driving near 12th Street and Lyons Avenue. The suspect refused to stop and a pursuit began.

Sioux Falls Police took the primary role as the pursuit continued and was assisted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol. The pursuit traveled through central Sioux Falls and ended near 2nd Street and Kiwanis Avenue. The suspect was taken into custody without any further incidents.

A suspect wanted for homicide is in custody following a police pursuit in Sioux Falls Tuesday. (Dakota News Now)

Police say there were some minor accidents that occurred during the pursuit.

Further details will be shared at Wednesday’s police briefing.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.