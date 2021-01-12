Advertisement

Scammers coming after your stimulus check

Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 12:00 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the second round of stimulus checks are now rolling out, scammers are once again on the prowl, ready to take advantage.

These scammers are using a variety of different methods to contact their victims. These including phone calls, text messages, and emails.

Many are using the stimulus check as an attempt to get your personal information, such as your banking information or your credit card number.

Anyone call fall victim to a scam.

“Scammers are indiscriminate. They are just going to reach out to the first person that either responds to their email or answer their phone call.,” said Jessie Schmidt, the State Director of the Better Business Bureau.

Even with this being the case, Schmidt says their data shows the age group of 18-29-year-olds are more susceptible to these types of scams.

If you receive a scam attempt, the Better Business Bureau wants you to report it using their Scam Tracker.

“It’s just a tool for us to identify types of scams. Who are potential victims and things we can do to help educate consumers more,” Schmidt said.

If you haven’t received your stimulus check yet, you can check it’s status at irs.gov

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls Police Department
Police: 13-year-old girl shot Sunday in Sioux Falls
Arizona's legislative leadership are hearing calls that seven of their Republican colleagues be...
Lawmakers who voted against certification of Biden’s victory are denounced back home
Jose Carlos Gil Morales Acevedo (left), Luis Javier Perez-Melendez (right)
Two men charged with murder in connection with fatal Mitchell shooting
Two people die after falling through ice on Lake Poinsett
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2019, file photo, Gov. Kristi Noem gives her first budget address to...
LIVE: Gov. Noem’s State of the State Address
Gov. Noem gave a preview of her address on Fox & Friends Tuesday morning, including a...
Gov. Noem previews State of the State Address on Fox & Friends
The Link receives significant donation
President Donald Trump arrives in the early morning hours, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at the White...
Trump takes no responsibility for riot as he heads to Texas
Lisa Montgomery faced execution Tuesday at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute,...
Judge halts 1st US execution of female inmate in 67 years