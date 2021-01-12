Scammers coming after your stimulus check

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the second round of stimulus checks are now rolling out, scammers are once again on the prowl, ready to take advantage.

These scammers are using a variety of different methods to contact their victims. These including phone calls, text messages, and emails.

Many are using the stimulus check as an attempt to get your personal information, such as your banking information or your credit card number.

Anyone call fall victim to a scam.

“Scammers are indiscriminate. They are just going to reach out to the first person that either responds to their email or answer their phone call.,” said Jessie Schmidt, the State Director of the Better Business Bureau.

Even with this being the case, Schmidt says their data shows the age group of 18-29-year-olds are more susceptible to these types of scams.

If you receive a scam attempt, the Better Business Bureau wants you to report it using their Scam Tracker.

“It’s just a tool for us to identify types of scams. Who are potential victims and things we can do to help educate consumers more,” Schmidt said.

If you haven’t received your stimulus check yet, you can check it’s status at irs.gov

