Sioux Falls teen charged in shooting of 13-year-old

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls 16-year-old is facing charges after police say he shot a 13-year-old girl on Sunday.

Sioux Falls Police say a group of teens in a car met with 16-year-old Jasir Nayquan Holder to sell him something near North Fiero Place and East 30th Place on Sunday. Police say Holder approached the vehicle, pulled out a handgun, and fired into the vehicle striking the 13-year-old victim.

The 13-year-old was taken to the hospital and kept for observation. Police say her injury was non-life-threatening.

Holder is facing five counts of aggravated assault, one count of committing a felony with a firearm, and one count of discharge of a firearm at a motor vehicle.

Police say they have not located the handgun used in the shooting.

Shooting **UPDATE**: Around 4 p.m., five juveniles, ages 13-15, went to 30th St N and Fiero Pl to sell something to the suspect. Police still don’t know what the teens were trying to sell. The suspect approached the car, pulled out a handgun and shot once, striking the victim, a 13yo girl, in the upper leg. The teens drove away shortly after, and the victim was taken to the hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. They discovered the suspect, who was charged as an adult, a 16yo Sioux Falls man named Jasir (Jah-seer) Nayquan Holder. Around noon yesterday, Holder was arrested, without incident, on five counts of aggravated assault, one count of committing a felony with a firearm, and one count of discharge of a firearm at a motor vehicle. Holder was not armed when he was arrested, nor did police recover a weapon of any kind.

Sioux Falls Police are investigating after they say a 13-year-old was shot during a meetup to sell something Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday afternoon, a group of teens in a car met with someone to sell something near North Fiero Place and East 30th Place, according to police. Police say the suspect approached the vehicle and eventually fired a gun into it, striking the 13-year-old victim in the leg.

The 13-year-old was taken to the hospital and kept for observation. Police say her injury was non-life-threatening.

Police don’t believe the 13-year-old was the intended victim. Police are still working to track down the other teens in the vehicle at the time and the suspect.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.