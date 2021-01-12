Advertisement

Sioux Falls teen charged in shooting of 13-year-old

A Sioux Falls 16-year-old is facing charges after police say he shot a 13-year-old girl on...
A Sioux Falls 16-year-old is facing charges after police say he shot a 13-year-old girl on Sunday.(Dakota News Now)
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls 16-year-old is facing charges after police say he shot a 13-year-old girl on Sunday.

Sioux Falls Police say a group of teens in a car met with 16-year-old Jasir Nayquan Holder to sell him something near North Fiero Place and East 30th Place on Sunday. Police say Holder approached the vehicle, pulled out a handgun, and fired into the vehicle striking the 13-year-old victim.

The 13-year-old was taken to the hospital and kept for observation. Police say her injury was non-life-threatening.

Holder is facing five counts of aggravated assault, one count of committing a felony with a firearm, and one count of discharge of a firearm at a motor vehicle.

Police say they have not located the handgun used in the shooting.

Shooting **UPDATE**: Around 4 p.m., five juveniles, ages 13-15, went to 30th St N and Fiero Pl to sell something to the suspect. Police still don’t know what the teens were trying to sell. The suspect approached the car, pulled out a handgun and shot once, striking the victim, a 13yo girl, in the upper leg. The teens drove away shortly after, and the victim was taken to the hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. They discovered the suspect, who was charged as an adult, a 16yo Sioux Falls man named Jasir (Jah-seer) Nayquan Holder. Around noon yesterday, Holder was arrested, without incident, on five counts of aggravated assault, one count of committing a felony with a firearm, and one count of discharge of a firearm at a motor vehicle. Holder was not armed when he was arrested, nor did police recover a weapon of any kind.

