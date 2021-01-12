South Dakota reports 244 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 244 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday as active cases declined.

The new cases bring the state total to 103,743, 97,407 of which have recovered. Active cases in the state decreased by 351 to 4,751.

Current hospitalizations decreased slightly to 240. Overall, 5,943 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the virus. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, coronavirus patients currently occupy 8.7% of staffed hospital beds and 23.9% of ICU beds.

As of 11:30 am Monday, 39,245 South Daktons have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

The state reported no new deaths Tuesday. The death toll remains at 1,585.

