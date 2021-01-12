Advertisement

Stunted ice growth poses danger for winter activities

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Coupled with a warm start to the season, the wave of mild weather South Dakota has seen is continuing to deteriorate ice across lakes and bodies of water.

Kraig Haase, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Regional Conservation Officer Supervisor for Northeastern South Dakota, said that thawing and refreezing of ice is constantly changing its condition, adding onto already unstable ice.

“These conditions are changing daily. So what was good ice a week ago, may not be good ice today. And we’re seeing those changes, like I said, on a daily basis,” Haase said.

Haase said this weekend’s reports of people and vehicles falling through ice in northeastern South Dakota, including two deaths at Lake Poinsett Saturday night, is troubling. And local officials are baking that up, as Hamlin County Sheriff Chad Schlotterbeck said there’s no consistency of ice this year to rely on.

“There are no safe spots on any lakes in this area, this time of the year. It’s just been a very odd year for this. It’s warm, and the water staying warm the way it is, the ice isn’t good,” Schlotterbeck said.

Along with taking every precaution possible, Haase said that the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks is asking people out on the ice to refrain from using vehicles, as warm weather looks to continue through the week.

“In fact we’re kind of discouraging folks from venturing out on in vehicles, encouraging more folks to walk out. Walking is definitely the safest route, and even walking you have to be careful.”

Haase said that as lakes and bodies of water continue to change in temperature, more pockets of thin ice are going to form, and said constant checking of ice depth is a must.

“You could be on thin ice, like I said, in a matter of a few feet. And no indication that that’s what you’re getting into.”

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls Police Department
Police: 13-year-old girl shot Sunday in Sioux Falls
Arizona's legislative leadership are hearing calls that seven of their Republican colleagues be...
Lawmakers who voted against certification of Biden’s victory are denounced back home
Jose Carlos Gil Morales Acevedo (left), Luis Javier Perez-Melendez (right)
Two men charged with murder in connection with fatal Mitchell shooting
Two people die after falling through ice on Lake Poinsett
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Lisa Montgomery faced execution Tuesday at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute,...
Mental illness issues could halt execution of female inmate
FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2019, file photo, Gov. Kristi Noem gives her first budget address to...
LIVE: Gov. Noem’s State of the State Address
Gov. Noem gave a preview of her address on Fox & Friends Tuesday morning, including a...
Gov. Noem previews State of the State Address on Fox & Friends
The Link receives significant donation
President Donald Trump arrives in the early morning hours, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at the White...
Trump takes no responsibility for riot as he heads to Texas