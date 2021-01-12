Stunted ice growth poses danger for winter activities

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Coupled with a warm start to the season, the wave of mild weather South Dakota has seen is continuing to deteriorate ice across lakes and bodies of water.

Kraig Haase, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Regional Conservation Officer Supervisor for Northeastern South Dakota, said that thawing and refreezing of ice is constantly changing its condition, adding onto already unstable ice.

“These conditions are changing daily. So what was good ice a week ago, may not be good ice today. And we’re seeing those changes, like I said, on a daily basis,” Haase said.

Haase said this weekend’s reports of people and vehicles falling through ice in northeastern South Dakota, including two deaths at Lake Poinsett Saturday night, is troubling. And local officials are baking that up, as Hamlin County Sheriff Chad Schlotterbeck said there’s no consistency of ice this year to rely on.

“There are no safe spots on any lakes in this area, this time of the year. It’s just been a very odd year for this. It’s warm, and the water staying warm the way it is, the ice isn’t good,” Schlotterbeck said.

Along with taking every precaution possible, Haase said that the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks is asking people out on the ice to refrain from using vehicles, as warm weather looks to continue through the week.

“In fact we’re kind of discouraging folks from venturing out on in vehicles, encouraging more folks to walk out. Walking is definitely the safest route, and even walking you have to be careful.”

Haase said that as lakes and bodies of water continue to change in temperature, more pockets of thin ice are going to form, and said constant checking of ice depth is a must.

“You could be on thin ice, like I said, in a matter of a few feet. And no indication that that’s what you’re getting into.”

