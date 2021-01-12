The Link receives significant donation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Greg and Pam Sands gave a significant donation to help finish The Link in Downtown Sioux Falls. By the time it’s finished next spring, it will serve as an initial point of contact for people seeking mental health care or addiction counseling. The facility is a partnership between the City of Sioux Falls, Minnehaha County, Avera Health, and Sanford Health.

Greg Sands is the CEO of Sands Drywall. His company is actually providing the steel studs and drywall work for the triage center.

“As a company, we were honored to be selected to work on this project. But more importantly, my wife, Pam, and I are grateful to be able to support this project personally. There is no doubt it will benefit the city, help families, and save lives,” Greg said.

The Link will be a safe place for people to go 24 hours a day, seven days a week to get connected to essential treatment and services.

