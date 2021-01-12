Advertisement

The Link receives significant donation

(Dakota news now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Greg and Pam Sands gave a significant donation to help finish The Link in Downtown Sioux Falls. By the time it’s finished next spring, it will serve as an initial point of contact for people seeking mental health care or addiction counseling. The facility is a partnership between the City of Sioux Falls, Minnehaha County, Avera Health, and Sanford Health.

Greg Sands is the CEO of Sands Drywall. His company is actually providing the steel studs and drywall work for the triage center.

“As a company, we were honored to be selected to work on this project. But more importantly, my wife, Pam, and I are grateful to be able to support this project personally. There is no doubt it will benefit the city, help families, and save lives,” Greg said.

The Link will be a safe place for people to go 24 hours a day, seven days a week to get connected to essential treatment and services.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls Police Department
Police: 13-year-old girl shot Sunday in Sioux Falls
Arizona's legislative leadership are hearing calls that seven of their Republican colleagues be...
Lawmakers who voted against certification of Biden’s victory are denounced back home
Jose Carlos Gil Morales Acevedo (left), Luis Javier Perez-Melendez (right)
Two men charged with murder in connection with fatal Mitchell shooting
Two people die after falling through ice on Lake Poinsett
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2019, file photo, Gov. Kristi Noem gives her first budget address to...
LIVE: Gov. Noem’s State of the State Address
Gov. Noem gave a preview of her address on Fox & Friends Tuesday morning, including a...
Gov. Noem previews State of the State Address on Fox & Friends
President Donald Trump arrives in the early morning hours, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at the White...
Trump takes no responsibility for riot as he heads to Texas
Lisa Montgomery faced execution Tuesday at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute,...
Judge halts 1st US execution of female inmate in 67 years