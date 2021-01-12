Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Iroquois senior puts in the time for success

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Our Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week puts a lot of time into both successes in her schoolwork and extra-curricular activities.

Hayley Geyer contributes a lot of her success at Iroquois High School, to her home life.

“My parents encouraged me a lot to be involved in extracurriculars and keep my grades up. I have a twin sister and we do everything together. We push each other with our homework and we push each other to be better,” Hayley said.

Geyer stays very busy in school, besides athletics and cheerleading, the 3.95 student is also in drama and all-state chorus to name a few. Her involvement with HOSA, the future health professionals group, has brought her some of the best memories.

“We’ve been to the state. We’ve won state and we went to the international leadership conference every year since I was a freshman. And we actually won first place my freshman year in our event which was really amazing coming from a small school,” Hayley said.

“I think she does a good job of balancing school and extracurriculars. And if you think about it, that’s a big job for these kids because it takes a lot of hours in extracurriculars, and it also takes a lot of hours at home to be a good student. At graduation this spring she’ll graduate as a regents scholar and an honors student,” said Iroquois principal Richard Soma.

Hayley is planning to go to South Dakota State to major in biology. Which will lead her into the medical field.

“I’m not sure what exactly yet. I’m thinking maybe an anesthesiologist or something where you have to go to medical school for,” Hayley said.

For now, she’ll stay busy, enjoying her senior year.

For being named our scholar of the week Haley gets a $200 scholarship from the Kingsbury Electric Cooperative, which is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

