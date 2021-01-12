Warm Days Ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Now that we’re finally seeing some sunshine return across the region, temperatures have responded and are going to be around 15 to 20 degrees above normal for this time of the year. This will continue to melt more snowfall away across the eastern part of the region. Overnight lows tonight will only dip into the mid to upper 20′s.

Heading into Wednesday, the unseasonable air will continue as highs climb back to the mid to upper 50′s along and west of the Missouri where there isn’t anymore snowfall. Highs will still be in the mid to upper 40′s in the central and eastern parts of the area! Clouds will then build in for Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. We’re tracking a system that will bring us a rain/snow mix.

Because temperatures will mainly be at and above freezing, much of the precipitation initially will fall as rain Wednesday night, but a mix is possible to develop in the early hours of Thursday morning along and east of I-29. This will end Thursday morning and Thursday itself during the day will be fairly quiet. Cooler temperatures are on the way as the wind picks up. Expect wind gusts around 40 to as high as 50 mph on Thursday.

The wind will remain strong Thursday night and into Friday morning which will then aid in causing some more issues on Friday. We’re tracking some light snow for Friday, but because of the wind there will be the potential for some isolated areas that see snow squalls. That is when visibilities suddenly drop to under a mile and will cause brief travel concerns. We’ll be in the lower to mid 30′s for highs by the weekend.

