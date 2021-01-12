Advertisement

Washington beats Yankton as top two teams in “AA” clash

Warriors edge Bucks despite 20 from Mors
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 11:31 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Matthew Mors and his Yankton Bucks came to the Washington gym Monday night for ab epic battle of #1 vs. #2. The hometown Warriors came in unbeaten and stayed that way with a 55-48 win over the #2 Bucks. Mors led both teams with 20 points bu the Warriors brought balance, led by Mikele Kambalo with 17 points and Akok Aguer who had 15.

