19 COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State health officials reported 19 additional COVID-19 deaths Wednesday as the number of people vaccinated in the state approaches 40,000.

The Department of Health says a total of 1,604 South Dakotans have died from COVID-19. The state’s death rate per capita has been declining recently, according to data from the New York Times, but the state still ranks 6th in deaths per 100,000 residents since the pandemic began.

Officials reported an additional 452 new coronavirus cases in the state Wednesday, bringing the state’s total known cases to 104,195. Active cases inched upward - increasing by 11 to 4,762.

The number of people currently hospitalized by the disease rose by 13 to 253. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 9.2% of the state’s hospital beds and 26.1% of the state’s ICU beds. Officials say 39.5% of hospital beds and 31.5% of ICU beds are still available.

A total of 39,954 South Dakotans have received at least a first dose of one of the COVID-19 vaccines, up nearly 700 from Tuesday. Just under 8,000 of those have received the second series of the vaccine, which health officials say is necessary to maximize immunity from the disease.

