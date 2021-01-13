52nd annual Pork Congress begins Wednesday at Ramkota Exhibit Hall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Pork producers from all around the region are in Sioux Falls this week for the 52nd annual “Pork Congress” at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall.

Roughly 150 vendors are attending the two-day event showing off the latest technology, equipment, and supplies. There are also educational seminars for producers.

The free event is open to anyone and lunch will be provided Wednesday and Thursday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Above all, it’s a chance for pork producers to learn and improve on the industry.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for these producers to come into one location and talk about some of the challenges they’ve had in 2020 and how, if they were ever to arise again, how they could overcome them and be better ready for those kinds of challenges,” says Stacey Sorlien, Communication Director for the South Dakota Pork Producers Council.

The “pork congress” is open Wednesday from 10 am to 5 pm and Thursday from 9 am to 3 pm.

Face masks are recommended and hand sanitizer stations will be set up around the exhibit hall.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.