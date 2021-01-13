Advertisement

Google bans all political ads until Jan. 21

The ban could go longer
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Google is banning all political advertising until at least Jan. 21, the day after President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The tech giant’s ban covers multiple platforms, including YouTube.

It comes after Google said it formally designated the capitol riots, the impeachment process and the inauguration as a quote “sensitive event.”

The company sent a letter to marketers that went into greater detail.

Google will restrict ads referencing candidates, the election, its outcome, the inauguration, President Donald Trump’s ongoing impeachment, violence at the U.S. Capitol, or future planned protests on those topics.

There will be no wiggle room in the ban, with no caveats for news or merchandise advertisers.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect wanted for homicide is in custody following a police pursuit in Sioux Falls Tuesday.
Police: Suspect wanted for homicide arrested following pursuit in Sioux Falls
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
In this Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 file photo, people walk with their luggage through a deserted...
US to require all arriving passengers to get COVID-19 test
Lisa Montgomery faced execution Tuesday at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute,...
GRAPHIC: US carries out its 1st execution of female inmate since 1953
Authorities have arrested a Des Moines man who allegedly took part in the riot at the U.S....
FBI: QAnon backer from Iowa was among 1st to breach Capitol

Latest News

The permanent headquarters of the U.S. Space Command will be located in Huntsville, Alabama,...
U.S. Space Command to be headquartered in Huntsville, Ala.
.
Huntsville, Ala. gets Space Command
This photo provided by Western Tidewater Regional Jail shows Robert Keith Packer of Newport...
Authorities: Man in ‘Camp Auschwitz’ shirt at riot arrested
Getting a COVID-19 vaccination is one of the best ways to protect yourself and others from the...
Vaccine time: How to overcome your fear of needles
House lawmakers are reconvening at the Capitol to approve a resolution calling on Vice...
Airbnb to block, cancel DC bookings ahead of inauguration