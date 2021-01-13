Advertisement

Gov. Kim Reynolds asking for bill to get kids back in classroom

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint session of...
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint session of the Iowa Legislature, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Vanessa Gomez
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, IA (Dakota News Now) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she will ask lawmakers to immediately send her a bill to sign into law that will require schools to offer parents the option of having their children in classrooms full time despite continuing high levels of coronavirus throughout Iowa.

Reynolds, in her annual Condition of the State speech Tuesday evening, also laid out a plan for spending $450 million over the next five years to expand high-speed internet service across the state, more than $25 million to improve child care programs and $30 million over two years to fund mental health programs.

Those are the largest spending requests she’ll seek from lawmakers.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A suspect wanted for homicide is in custody following a police pursuit in Sioux Falls Tuesday.
Police: Suspect wanted for homicide arrested following pursuit in Sioux Falls
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
In this Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 file photo, people walk with their luggage through a deserted...
US to require all arriving passengers to get COVID-19 test
Lisa Montgomery faced execution Tuesday at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute,...
GRAPHIC: US carries out its 1st execution of female inmate since 1953
Authorities have arrested a Des Moines man who allegedly took part in the riot at the U.S....
FBI: QAnon backer from Iowa was among 1st to breach Capitol

Latest News

South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)
LIVE: South Dakota State of the Judiciary Address
Gov. Walz
Walz extends Minnesota’s coronavirus state of emergency
Nurse administers COVID-19 vaccine (file photo)
19 COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Wednesday
Josue Emmanuel Hernandez
Police say man arrested in Sioux Falls pursuit is suspect in December homicide
Beth Berg, a librarian at Siouxland Libraries, goes over some of the popular books of 2020.
Popular books of 2020 from Siouxland Libraries