Gov. Kim Reynolds asking for bill to get kids back in classroom

DES MOINES, IA (Dakota News Now) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she will ask lawmakers to immediately send her a bill to sign into law that will require schools to offer parents the option of having their children in classrooms full time despite continuing high levels of coronavirus throughout Iowa.

Reynolds, in her annual Condition of the State speech Tuesday evening, also laid out a plan for spending $450 million over the next five years to expand high-speed internet service across the state, more than $25 million to improve child care programs and $30 million over two years to fund mental health programs.

Those are the largest spending requests she’ll seek from lawmakers.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)